FTS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.12, changing hands as high as $42.26 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $34.76 per share, with $51.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.14.

