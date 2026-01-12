FTRE vs. ACAD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) or Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that FTRE is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FTRE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.95, while ACAD has a forward P/E of 38.66. We also note that FTRE has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACAD currently has a PEG ratio of 7.12.

Another notable valuation metric for FTRE is its P/B ratio of 2.72. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ACAD has a P/B of 4.94.

These metrics, and several others, help FTRE earn a Value grade of B, while ACAD has been given a Value grade of C.

FTRE sticks out from ACAD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FTRE is the better option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

