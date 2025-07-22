$FTRE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTRE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,633,561 of trading volume.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FTRE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTRE stock page ):

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $47,682 .

. MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,033 shares for an estimated $47,400 .

. JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,198 shares for an estimated $18,904.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $7.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

