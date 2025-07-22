$FTRE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTRE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,633,561 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FTRE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTRE stock page):
$FTRE Insider Trading Activity
$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $47,682.
- MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,033 shares for an estimated $47,400.
- JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,198 shares for an estimated $18,904.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,913,949 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,100,314
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,370,497 shares (+418.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,997,252
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,881,461 shares (+466.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,755,030
- FMR LLC removed 2,834,166 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,397,953
- BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC removed 2,700,885 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,391,681
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 2,210,000 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,685,500
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,964,494 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,831,929
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $FTRE Data Alerts
Sign Up
$FTRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTRE forecast page.
$FTRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $7.0 on 07/11/2025
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025
You can track data on $FTRE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.