FTNT's Premium Valuation Raises Concerns: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Fortinet FTNT has emerged as a formidable player in the cybersecurity landscape, yet its current valuation metrics suggest investors should approach the stock with measured caution. The company's Price-to-Book ratio, hovering around 85.71, raises questions about whether the premium pricing adequately reflects the underlying fundamentals or signals an overheated valuation that warrants a patient approach to entry.

Strong Operational Performance Meets Growth Headwinds

The company delivered robust third-quarter 2025 results that showcased its operational strength. Revenues climbed 14% year over year to reach $1.72 billion, while product revenues surged 18% to $559.3 million. Management achieved record operating margins, with GAAP operating margin hitting 32% and non-GAAP operating margin reaching 37%, both representing quarterly records. Total billings grew 14% to $1.81 billion, demonstrating continued demand for the company's security solutions.



FortiSASE billing growth exceeded 100% year over year, positioning the company as a rapidly emerging leader in the Secure Access Service Edge market. The unified SASE segment experienced billing growth of 19%, while SecOps billings jumped 33%, reflecting strong adoption across multiple product lines. The company added approximately 6,600 new organizations during the quarter and saw deals exceeding $1 million increase by 26%, with total dollar value growing over 30%.



However, concerning trends emerged beneath the surface. Service revenue growth decelerated for the ninth consecutive quarter, raising questions about future trajectory. Management acknowledged that service revenues function as a lagging indicator of product revenues, with last year's negative product growth continuing to impact current service metrics. While recent strong product revenue growth should eventually translate into improved service revenues, this recovery remains a future expectation rather than a present reality.

Conservative Guidance Signals Cautious Outlook

Management's fourth-quarter 2025 guidance projects revenues between $1.825 billion and $1.885 billion, representing approximately 12% growth at the midpoint. Full-year 2025 revenue guidance stands at $6.72 billion to $6.78 billion, with diluted non-GAAP earnings per share expected between $2.66 and $2.7. This guidance came in slightly below market expectations, suggesting management adopts a conservative stance amid ongoing challenges.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, indicating growth of 13.5% year over year.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

The sequential decline in service billings despite strong product results indicates potential timing issues in service adoption. Management explained that service revenues should improve toward the end of 2026, driven by recent product sales pickup, but this timeline extends well into next year before meaningful improvement materializes.

Recent Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

In November 2025, the company launched its Secure AI Data Center solution, introducing the FortiGate 3800G firewall powered by NP7 and SP5 ASICs with 400 GbE connectivity. The new offering boasts 800 Gbps firewall throughput and claims an average 69% reduction in power consumption versus traditional approaches. December brought the announcement of a partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, expanding reseller distribution access and potentially strengthening market reach.



The company also announced a global Cybercrime Bounty program with Crime Stoppers International in November, aiming to incentivize anonymous reporting of cybercriminal activity worldwide. December security advisories revealed critical authentication bypass vulnerabilities affecting FortiOS, FortiWeb, FortiProxy, and FortiSwitchManager, requiring immediate patches for affected systems.

Valuation Premium and Competitive Landscape Analysis

With a Price-to-Book ratio of 85.71 times, Fortinet stock trades at a significant premium to the broader Zacks Security industry average of 22.31, suggesting limited upside potential at current levels.

FTNT’s P/B Ratio Depicts Premium Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet has experienced a turbulent period over the past six months, with its stock declining 19.4%. This downturn stands in stark contrast to the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 22.4% return during the same timeframe.

FTNT’s 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitor Zscaler ZS maintains stronger momentum, with shares gaining 34.2% in the past six-month period. Zscaler's recent acquisitions of Red Canary and SPLX accelerated its entry into AI security capabilities, positioning the company for continued enterprise adoption. The company delivered 26% annual recurring revenue growth to reach $3.2 billion, demonstrating execution strength.



Check Point Software Technologies CHKP gained only 6.3% in the past six-month period. Check Point's mature market position provides stability but lacks the high-growth narrative driving valuations for Zscaler and CrowdStrike. The company's steady performance appeals to value-oriented investors seeking defensive positioning within cybersecurity.



CrowdStrike CRWD delivered impressive performance with shares soaring 51.3% in the past six months. The company posted $265 million in net new annual recurring revenues in the third quarter, up 73% year over year, demonstrating robust growth momentum. CrowdStrike's single-agent Falcon platform and subscription business model continue driving strong enterprise demand.

Investment Recommendation: Hold or Wait

Given the conflicting signals, investors should adopt a cautious stance. Fortinet's operational excellence and strong positioning in high-growth cybersecurity segments provide a solid foundation. Record operating margins, expanding SASE market presence, and leadership in AI-driven security solutions represent genuine competitive advantages.

Nevertheless, the premium valuation, decelerating service revenue growth, and conservative guidance suggest limited upside at current levels. The stock's valuation multiples price in considerable future growth that may prove challenging to achieve given near-term headwinds. Existing shareholders should maintain their positions, benefiting from the company's strong fundamentals and market leadership. However, prospective investors would be prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point, potentially during periods of broader market weakness or if the stock experiences further correction. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.