Is FTNT Stock a Buy on Q4 Earnings Beat & Rising EPS Estimates?

Fortinet FTNT demonstrated exceptional performance in its fourth-quarter 2024, with both earnings and revenues surpassing expectations. The cybersecurity leader reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents, significantly beating Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.33% and showing remarkable year-over-year growth of 45.1%.

This strong performance, coupled with rising earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026, positions Fortinet as an attractive investment opportunity for 2025. The company's ability to consistently deliver strong results while maintaining profitability makes it stand out in the competitive cybersecurity landscape.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.76 billion, suggesting 13.58% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved north by 1.3% to $2.41 per share over the past 30 days.



Fortnet Financial Performance and Market Leadership

The company achieved a record operating margin of 39.2% in fourth-quarter 2024, demonstrating its ability to effectively balance growth and profitability. Total revenues grew 17% to reach $1.66 billion, with product revenues increasing 18% to $574 million — the highest growth rate in six quarters. Service revenues showed equally impressive growth, reaching $1.09 billion, representing a 17% increase and accounting for 65% of total revenues.

The company's strong financial performance is underpinned by its market leadership position, securing over half of all global firewalls. Fortinet's FortiOS operating system continues to lead across five secure networking Gartner Magic Quadrants, delivering 5x to 10x better performance than competitors, solidifying its technological advantage in the market.

Strategic Growth Initiatives of FTNT

In the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Fortinet has demonstrated remarkable success in key growth areas. The company's Unified SASE business showed impressive growth, with security service edge billings rising 85% and driving Unified SASE billings growth to 13%. This segment now accounts for 23% of the business, indicating successful market penetration in this high-growth area. The AI-driven Security Operations segment has also shown strong performance, accounting for 11% of total billings while Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 32%. The recent acquisition of Perception Point and the introduction of new FortiGate series products further strengthen its competitive position and expand its market opportunities.

Can FTNT Stock Justify Its Premium in a Competitive Market?

Skeptics caution that Fortinet's current valuation may be stretched, and the stock could be vulnerable to a correction if growth rates slow down or competition intensifies. Fortinet's main competitors are Palo Alto Networks PANW, Cisco Systems CSCO, Check Point Software Technologies CHKP, CrowdStrike and Zscaler. Each of these companies has its strengths and focus areas within cybersecurity.



Additionally, macroeconomic factors, such as potential economic slowdowns or shifts in corporate IT spending could impact Fortinet's growth trajectory. The company's ability to navigate these potential headwinds will be crucial in determining its stock performance in the coming months.



Valuation-wise, Fortinet's premium pricing is evident. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13.39 is way ahead of the Zacks Internet Software industry average of 3.33. This elevated valuation suggests high growth expectations from investors but also implies increased risk. Fortinet will need to maintain its technological edge and continue delivering value to its customers to stay ahead of the curve.

FTNT P/S Ratio Shows Stretched Valuation



FTNT 2025 Outlook and Financial Projections

Looking ahead, Fortinet has provided robust guidance for 2025, projecting revenue growth of 13.3% to reach $6.65-$6.85 billion and service revenue growth of 14.9% to $4.575-$4.725 billion. The company expects to maintain strong profitability with a non-GAAP operating margin between 31.0% and 33.0% and anticipates billings growth of 11.8% to $7.2-$7.4 billion. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its business model and growth strategy. The consistent achievement of the Rule of 45 for five consecutive years demonstrates sustainable performance and operational excellence.

FTNT Market Position and Customer Base

Fortinet's impressive 55.9% surge in the past year, outpacing the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 23.8% and many of its tech sector peers, underscores its strengthening position in the cybersecurity sector.

1-Year FTNT Stock Price Performance



Fortinet's strong market presence is evidenced by its impressive customer base, with 80% of Fortune 100 companies and 72% of Global 2000 organizations relying on its solutions. The addition of 6,900 new logos in the fourth quarter of 2024 demonstrates strong market demand and effective sales execution.

The company's recognition as the #7 Most Trusted Company in America by Forbes, and its position as the only cybersecurity company in the top 50, adds significant brand value and trust in the market. This trust, combined with its technological leadership, positions Fortinet well for continued growth in the enterprise market.

Investment Thesis for Fortinet

Fortinet's exceptional fourth-quarter 2024 performance and robust guidance for 2025 present a compelling investment opportunity. The company's market leadership, innovative product portfolio and strategic focus on high-growth areas create a solid foundation for continued success. With cybersecurity remaining a critical priority for organizations worldwide, Fortinet's demonstrated ability to execute and grow profitably makes it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the cybersecurity sector in 2025.

Conclusion

The company's strong financial health, consistent performance and strategic positioning in emerging markets make it a recommended buy for investors. The combination of solid revenue growth, expanding margins and successful expansion into high-growth segments like SASE and AI-driven security operations suggests significant upside potential. With a clear growth strategy, strong market position and proven ability to innovate and execute, Fortinet represents an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in 2025. Fortinet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

