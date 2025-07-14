$FTNT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTNT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,438,066 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FTNT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTNT stock page):
$FTNT Insider Trading Activity
$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 455,966 shares for an estimated $45,947,596.
- MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790.
- KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626.
- KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320.
- CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883
- WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 663 shares for an estimated $69,789 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,292,564 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $605,722,210
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,546,934 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,427,866
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,463,766 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,422,115
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,495,357 shares (+12560.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,203,064
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,985,703 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,143,770
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,797,545 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,031,681
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,733,670 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,883,074
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FTNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTNT forecast page.
$FTNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025
- Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $125.0 on 06/17/2025
- Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025
- Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 05/08/2025
You can track data on $FTNT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.