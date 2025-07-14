$FTNT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTNT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,438,066 of trading volume.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FTNT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTNT stock page ):

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 455,966 shares for an estimated $45,947,596 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626 .

. KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320 .

. CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883

WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 663 shares for an estimated $69,789 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FTNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTNT forecast page.

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $125.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 05/08/2025

You can track data on $FTNT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.