$FTNT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 14, 2025 — 11:16 am EDT

$FTNT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,438,066 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FTNT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTNT stock page):

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 455,966 shares for an estimated $45,947,596.
  • MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790.
  • KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626.
  • KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320.
  • CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883
  • WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 663 shares for an estimated $69,789 and 0 sales.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FTNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $125.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 05/08/2025

