$FTNT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTNT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $173,361,847 of trading volume.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FTNT:

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 389,156 shares for an estimated $38,093,536 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 351,496 shares for an estimated $34,028,399 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 119,765 shares for an estimated $11,511,466 .

. JOHN WHITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,495 shares for an estimated $3,293,666 .

. KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320 .

. WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 683 shares for an estimated $69,845 and 0 sales.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORGES BANK added 6,759,922 shares (+748.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,677,430

FMR LLC added 2,846,475 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,934,958

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,151,811 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,303,103

SWEDBANK AB removed 2,015,745 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,447,587

INVESCO LTD. added 2,000,888 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,043,898

BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,985,703 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,143,770

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,811,984 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,196,248

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$FTNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Eric Heath from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Catherine Trebnick from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $111.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 11/08/2024

