FTNT Q2 Earnings Call Highlights SASE Firewall Growth

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT highlighted accelerating demand for integrated cybersecurity platforms during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management focusing on the expansion of its SASE Firewall strategy, AI-driven security needs, and customer consolidation trends.

The company raised its 2026 outlook after exceeding the high end of guidance across revenues, billings, operating margin and earnings per share. Management emphasized long-term growth opportunities tied to AI infrastructure, networking and security convergence.

Fortinet Expands Margins and Cash Flow

Fortinet reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 90 cents, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. FTNT’s revenues of $2.05 billion increased 26% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.62%.

Fortinet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

The company posted a non-GAAP operating margin of 38% and free cash flow of $966 million. Management attributed margin strength to revenue growth, cost discipline and internal efficiency initiatives.

Fortinet also repurchased shares during the quarter. Management said disciplined capital allocation remains part of its long-term approach while maintaining investment in technology and infrastructure.

Fortinet Advances SASE Firewall Strategy

Fortinet said its SASE Firewall approach is becoming a key growth driver as customers seek integrated security across data centers, cloud environments and remote users. CEO Ken Xie said the company’s unified FortiOS platform differentiates its offering by combining firewall, SD-WAN and SASE capabilities.

The company reported SASE Firewall business growth of 34% in the quarter. Xie said customers are increasingly seeking local processing, data privacy controls and flexible deployment options rather than relying only on cloud-based security models.

Fortinet also launched FortiGate 1200G with FortiSASE Outpost, combining local enforcement with cloud-delivered security. Management positioned the product as addressing sovereignty, performance and AI infrastructure requirements.

FTNT Sees AI Security Momentum

FTNT highlighted AI adoption as a major factor reshaping cybersecurity demand. Management said organizations require stronger protection for AI workloads, increased visibility into AI-related traffic and improved security operations capabilities.

CFO Christiane Ohlgart said AI-driven security operations billings grew 25%, supported by customers consolidating multiple point products onto Fortinet’s broader platform. The company also expanded FortiSOC and FortiEndpoint offerings during the quarter.

Management noted AI infrastructure expansion is creating demand for high-performance security solutions. Fortinet cited customer wins involving AI data center environments where its processing capabilities supported large-scale deployments.

Fortinet Raises 2026 Outlook

Fortinet increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion, suggesting 19% growth at the midpoint. Service revenue guidance was raised to $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion, while billings guidance moved to $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion.

For the third quarter of 2026, management expects revenue between $2.01 billion and $2.10 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.87. The company expects non-GAAP operating margin of 35% to 37%.

Ohlgart said improved service revenue trends, strong product momentum and operational execution supported the higher outlook. Management expects service growth to improve as accelerated product revenue contributes to future recurring revenue expansion.

FTNT Analysts Probe Growth Durability

FTNT faced analyst questions about whether recent product growth reflected sustainable demand or temporary factors. Xie said growth is being driven by long-term market changes, including AI traffic growth, infrastructure upgrades and replacement opportunities.

A Barclays analyst asked about pricing actions and product growth assumptions. Management said pricing adjustments were designed to maintain gross margins and that product mix changes also contributed to higher average selling prices.

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about AI-driven customer refresh cycles. Xie said the company is seeing broader infrastructure replacement opportunities rather than only traditional refresh activity, supported by demand for higher-performance security platforms.

FTNT Maintains Strategic Focus

FTNT’s management emphasized platform integration, AI security and SASE adoption as central priorities following the quarter. Executives highlighted customer demand for simplified security architectures that combine multiple functions into a single platform.

The company also pointed to continued opportunities in operational technology security, sovereign SASE deployments and AI-related infrastructure protection as areas supporting future expansion.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

Fortinet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating the stock’s earnings estimate revisions provide a neutral signal under the Zacks Rank system. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates following new company developments and quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of B, while its Value Score is F and VGM Score is C. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with higher grades representing stronger characteristics within each investment style category.

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