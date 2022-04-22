FTNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $312.78, changing hands as low as $312.27 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $192.78 per share, with $371.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.63. The FTNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

