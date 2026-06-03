FTNT Jumps 87.5% YTD on AI Security Push: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Fortinet FTNT shares have surged 87.5% year to date, outpacing the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 23.5% return. The cybersecurity company's blistering rally has been fueled by a powerful combination of strong quarterly earnings, an aggressive artificial intelligence-driven product strategy, and an escalating global threat landscape.



Fortinet's first-quarter 2026 results reflected broad-based strength across the portfolio and geographies. Revenues grew 20% year over year to $1.85 billion, while product revenues surged 41% year over year to $645 million. Billings expanded 31% year over year to $2.09 billion, signaling robust near-term demand. GAAP earnings per share grew 29% year over year to 72 cents, while non-GAAP EPS climbed 41% to 82 cents.



The company also generated a record operating cash flow of $1.08 billion and free cash flow of $1.01 billion, underscoring the underlying financial health of the business. These results exceeded the high end of management's guidance on both revenues and profitability, reinforcing investor confidence in Fortinet's execution.



While the stock's momentum is undeniable, investors weighing entry at current levels must carefully consider both the powerful growth drivers and the mounting headwinds.

FTNT’s Year-to-Date Performance



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AI Security Push and Recent Product Innovations Drive Optimism

Fortinet introduced FortiOS 8.0, the latest release of the operating system powering the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivering AI-driven security, next-generation SASE and quantum-safe capabilities designed to help organizations simplify security architectures while providing consistent protection across digital infrastructure. The company also expanded the FortiGate G Series with the FortiGate 3500G and FortiGate 400G models, designed to deliver high-performance security to help organizations secure and scale modern enterprise networks while keeping pace with growing encrypted traffic. These innovations position Fortinet squarely within the fast-growing AI security infrastructure buildout.



In April 2026, Fortinet also advanced its Security Operations Platform with unified SOC, agentic AI and expanded endpoint security, bringing new innovations that unify cloud SOC, agentic AI, managed detection and response, and endpoint protection within a single Security Fabric. Additionally, Fortinet's 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report revealed a 389% increase in ransomware victims year over year, driven by a surge in AI-enabled cybercrime. This grim backdrop continues to justify enterprise security spending and plays directly to Fortinet's strengths.

Raised Guidance Reflects Confidence Amid Execution Risk

Following the strong first quarter, Fortinet raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to reflect 15% year-over-year growth. For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues between $1.83 billion and $1.93 billion, with a non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 33% to 35% and diluted non-GAAP EPS between 72 cents and 76 cents.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $7.71 billion to $7.87 billion, billings of $8.8 billion to $9.1 billion, and diluted non-GAAP EPS of $3.10 to $3.16. While the raised guidance is a constructive signal, meeting these targets will require Fortinet to sustain its product revenue momentum in an environment where supply chain dynamics and macroeconomic pressures remain live risks, as acknowledged in the company's own forward-looking disclosures.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet's 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.12 per share, indicating growth of 13.04% year over year.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Fortinet's business case is further bolstered by the widening industry skills gap. The company's 2026 Cybersecurity Skills Gap report found that 73% of boards are placing cybersecurity at the top of their business priorities, accelerating demand for AI-enabled solutions that help resource-constrained teams manage risk with greater efficiency. This trend directly benefits Fortinet's AI-powered Security Fabric platform and its FortiGuard subscription services, which have historically driven high-margin, recurring revenue growth.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

With a Price/Earnings ratio of 46.09 times, Fortinet stock trades at a significant premium to the broader sector’s average of 26.69, suggesting limited upside potential at current levels. FTNT has a Value Score of F.

FTNT’s P/E Ratio Depicts Premium Valuation



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Meanwhile, competition is intensifying on multiple fronts. Palo Alto Networks PANW recently introduced Prisma AIRS 3.0, a platform designed to secure the full agentic AI lifecycle, and Agentic SASE enhancements to Prisma SASE, reinforcing Palo Alto Networks' position as a formidable rival in AI-native security. Palo Alto Networks has also advanced virtual patching capabilities with cyber-LLM-trained ML models and behavior protections, with early testing demonstrating high protection coverage. Qualys QLYS launched Agent Val in March 2026, an AI agent within its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform that delivers over 90% remediation noise reduction and 70% faster time-to-remediate, covering more than 1,600 CVEs, directly challenging Fortinet's SecOps positioning. Qualys continues investing in its TruRisk AI framework, making Qualys a credible threat in AI-driven vulnerability management. Cisco CSCO introduced Cisco Cloud Control, a unified technology management platform that enables human IT teams to work alongside autonomous AI agents to oversee, monitor and defend corporate infrastructure, with Cisco's AI security push adding another dimension of competition for Fortinet. With Palo Alto Networks, Qualys and Cisco each accelerating their AI security agendas, Fortinet's premium valuation leaves little room for disappointment.

Conclusion

Fortinet's AI security momentum and record first-quarter 2026 results are compelling, but with shares up 87.5% year to date and trading at a steep premium to the industry, much of the good news appears priced in. Near-term investors may find it prudent to hold and await a more attractive entry point before adding exposure to FTNT. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.