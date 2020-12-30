FTIV Stock: 14 Things to Know About Betsy Cohen’s FinTech IV and the Perella Weinberg SPAC Merger

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Perella Weinberg is preparing for a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FinTech IV (NASDAQ:FTIV).

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about the Perella Weinberg SPAC merger.

Starting off, Perella Weinberg is a global independent advisory firm that offers strategic and financial advice to its clients.

It has offices in the U.S. and Europe.

FinTech IV is a SPAC company created with the sole purpose of finding a merger target to take public.

Betsy Cohen, a business entrepreneur, serves as the chairman of the board for the company.

The SPAC merger implies a value of $975 million for Perella Weinberg.

It will also provide the company with $355 million in funding to make use of.

$230 million of this comes from cash held by FinTech IV.

The remaining $125 comes from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

Perella Weinberg plans to use the funds to pay off its debts.

It also expects to use up to $110 million to “redeem a portion of ownership interests tendered for redemption by certain non-working PWP equity holders.”

The company says that this will allow it to go public with no debt on its balance sheet and access to additional funds through a revolving credit facility.

So long as there are no issues, the deal is set to close in the first half of 2021.

When the Perella Weinberg SPAC merger closes, shares of FTIV stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Exchange .

. Instead, these shares will be replaced by shares of PWP stock.

FTIV stock was up 3.9% as of Wednesday morning.

