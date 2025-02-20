FTINSULTING Earnings Results: $FCN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FTINSULTING ($FCN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, missing estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $894,920,000, missing estimates of $922,708,053 by $-27,788,053.
FTINSULTING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of FTINSULTING stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 831,045 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,837,630
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 532,664 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,808,070
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 513,549 shares (+9995.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,154,620
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 472,245 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,260,186
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 407,631 shares (+166.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,910,513
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 360,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,921,600
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 274,674 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,498,441
