FTI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.22, changing hands as low as $8.01 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.6756 per share, with $14.3218 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.14. The FTI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

