FTI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.37, changing hands as high as $8.66 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.49 per share, with $21.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46. The FTI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

