FTI Foodtech International Inc. has appointed Stephen Brown as the new President and CEO, a move expected to drive the company’s growth through his extensive experience in senior public markets and technology alliances. Brown’s impressive track record includestaking a company publicwith a market cap exceeding $500 million, which could bode well for FTI’s future. The company continues its focus on innovative barter technologies aimed at promoting sustainability.

