FTI Foodtech Announces New Leadership with Bold Vision

October 25, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

FTI Foodtech International (TSE:FTI) has released an update.

FTI Foodtech International Inc. has appointed Stephen Brown as the new President and CEO, a move expected to drive the company’s growth through his extensive experience in senior public markets and technology alliances. Brown’s impressive track record includestaking a company publicwith a market cap exceeding $500 million, which could bode well for FTI’s future. The company continues its focus on innovative barter technologies aimed at promoting sustainability.

