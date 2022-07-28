FTI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.05, changing hands as high as $7.22 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.475 per share, with $9 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

