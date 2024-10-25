News & Insights

FTI Consulting’s Q3 2024 Revenue Rises Amid Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

FTI Consulting reported a 3.7% increase in third-quarter 2024 revenues, reaching $926 million, driven by higher demand in Economic Consulting and Technology segments, despite a decline in Corporate Finance & Restructuring. The company saw its net income dip due to increased expenses, but it managed to improve its cash position significantly. Although EPS fell to $1.85 from $2.34 year-over-year, FTI Consulting remains optimistic about its long-term growth, updating its full-year 2024 revenue and EPS guidance.

