FTI Consulting Stock Barely Moves Post Q3 Earnings Miss

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported unimpressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. There has been no impact of the disappointing results on the stock so far, as it hasn’t moved much since the earnings release on Oct. 24.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2% and decreased 21% year over year. Total revenues of $926 million lagged the consensus mark 1.5% but increased 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

FCN’s Segmental Performance

Technology revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $110.4 million. The uptick was due to higher demand for M&A-related “second request” litigation, information governance, and privacy and security services, partially offset by lower demand for investigations services.

Economic Consulting revenues jumped 14.5% from the year-ago quarter to $222 million. The rise was driven by higher demand for M&A-related antitrust services, partially offset by lower demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services.

Corporate Finance & Restructuring revenues declined 1.7% year over year to $341.5 million. The drop was due to lower demand for business transformation and strategy services, more than offset by increased demand for transaction services.

Strategic Communications revenues declined 4.1% year over year to $83.3 million. The fall was due to a $3.1 million decrease in pass-through revenues.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues rose 1.6% year over year to $168.8 million. The uptick was backed higher construction solutions and disputes revenues, which were partially offset by lower data and analytics and investigation revenues. Acquisition-related revenues constituted $1.9 million of these revenues.

FCN’s Margins Expand

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $102.9 million, down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 220 basis points year over year to 11.1%.

FCN’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

FTI Consulting exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $386.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $226.4 million. FCN generated $219.4 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. The capital expenditure was $7 million.

FCN’s 2024 Guidance

FCN has revised its 2024 revenue and EPS guidance. The company now estimates revenues between $3.70 billion and $3.75 billion, down from the previous range of $3.70 billion-$3.79 billion. The revised guided range's midpoint ($3.73 million) is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion.

Moreover, the estimated EPS for 2024 is now projected to be between $7.90 and $8.35 compared to the prior range of $8.10-$8.60. The revised guided range's midpoint ($8.13) is slightly higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.1. FCN does not anticipate any difference between adjusted EPS and EPS.

FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

