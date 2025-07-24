Stocks
FCN

FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Adjusts Full Year Guidance

July 24, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

FTI Consulting reported Q2 2025 revenues of $943.7 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, with EPS at $2.13.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenues of $943.7 million, a slight decline from $949.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share (EPS) fell to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year due to decreased revenues mainly from the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income decreased to $71.7 million, reflecting higher costs and a loss from foreign exchange. However, the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic & Litigation Consulting segments experienced revenue growth. The company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.76 billion, with EPS in the range of $7.24 to $7.84. The firm also highlighted its commitment to talent and client service despite facing challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased by $31.3 million, or 9.0%, reflecting strong demand for restructuring and transaction services.
  • Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues grew by $17.0 million, or 10.0%, attributed to higher realized bill rates for various services.
  • The company updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, estimating a range of $3.660 billion to $3.760 billion, indicating a proactive approach to managing future expectations.
  • During the quarter, FTI Consulting repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock for a total of $354.9 million, illustrating confidence in the company’s long-term value and capital allocation strategy.

Potential Negatives

  • Second quarter 2025 revenues decreased by $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, indicating a declining revenue trend.
  • EPS decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year quarter, reflecting reduced profitability.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities dropped significantly to $55.7 million from $135.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, signaling potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were FTI Consulting's second quarter 2025 revenues?

FTI Consulting reported revenues of $943.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much did FTI Consulting's EPS change in Q2 2025?

The earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q2 2025 decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year.

What is the updated revenue guidance for FTI Consulting in 2025?

The company estimates revenue for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion.

What impacted FTI Consulting's net income in Q2 2025?

Net income decreased due to lower revenues and increased direct costs, among other factors.

When will FTI Consulting host a conference call for Q2 2025 results?

FTI Consulting will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FCN Insider Trading Activity

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845
  • CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FCN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $178.0 on 04/02/2025
  • James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 02/21/2025

  • Second


    Quarter


    2025


    Revenues of


    $943.7 Million


    ,


    Compared to


    $949.2 Million


    in Prior Year Quarter




  • Second


    Quarter


    2025


    EPS of


    $2.13


    , Compared to EPS of


    $2.34


    in Prior Year Quarter




  • Company Updates Full Year 2025 Guidance




WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Second quarter 2025 revenues of $943.7 million decreased $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to revenues of $949.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign currency (“FX”) translation, revenues decreased $17.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to lower revenues in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments. Net income of $71.7 million compared to $83.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct costs, which includes higher forgivable loan amortization, an FX remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter and a higher effective tax rate, which was partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $111.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, compared to $115.9 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.13 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.




Steven H. Gunby

, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, “The strength we have shown this quarter, notwithstanding some of the major headwinds that we have been facing this year, demonstrates, once again, the underlying power of this institution and of our people, and the resilience of the business created by investing in great talent who can help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”




Cash Position and Capital Allocation



Net cash provided by operating activities of $55.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in forgivable loan issuances, compensation and income tax payments, which was partially offset by higher cash collections.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $161.88 for a total cost of $354.9 million. As of June 30, 2025, approximately $309.3 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.



Cash and cash equivalents of $152.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $226.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $151.1 million at March 31, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $317.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $(166.4) million at June 30, 2024 and $8.9 million at March 31, 2025. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to share repurchases and forgivable loan issuances.




Second


Quarter


2025


Segment Results




Corporate Finance & Restructuring



Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $31.3 million, or 9.0%, to $379.2 million in the quarter compared to $348.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for restructuring and transactions services and higher realized bill rates, which was partially offset by lower demand for transformation & strategy services. Segment operating income of $78.1 million compared to $63.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $81.7 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, compared to $66.5 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.




Forensic and Litigation Consulting



Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.0 million, or 10.0%, to $186.5 million in the quarter compared to $169.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk and investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Segment operating income of $29.1 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $31.2 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $15.0 million, or 8.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues.




Economic Consulting



Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $39.2 million, or 17.0%, to $191.7 million in the quarter compared to $230.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $43.8 million, or 19.0%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and non-M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by higher realized bill rates for M&A-related antitrust services and higher demand for financial economics services. Segment operating income of $12.8 million compared to $43.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.2 million, or 7.4% of segment revenues, compared to $44.3 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, primarily driven by a 7.9% decline in billable headcount.




Technology



Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $32.3 million, or 27.9%, to $83.6 million in the quarter compared to $115.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $33.5 million or 28.9%. The decrease in revenues was due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Segment operating income of $1.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.3 million, or 6.3% of segment revenues, compared to $20.9 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in compensation, which includes lower as-needed consultant costs, as well as lower SG&A expenses.




Strategic Communications



Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $17.7 million, or 20.8%, to $102.7 million in the quarter compared to $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $15.8 million or 18.6%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in pass-through revenues and higher demand for corporate reputation and financial communications services. Segment operating income of $17.5 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.5 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, compared to $11.6 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher pass-through expenses and an increase in compensation.




2025 Guidance



The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion, EPS will range between $7.24 and $7.84 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.40. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to a first quarter 2025 special charge to align staffing with demand, which the Company estimated would be $0.36 when guidance was provided in February 2025 and thereafter reported to be $0.55 when the Company reported first quarter 2025 results in April 2025.




Second


Quarter


2025


Conference Call



FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website


here


.




About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at

www.fticonsulting.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures




In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")


under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:





  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA




  • Adjusted EBITDA




  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin




  • Adjusted Net Income




  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share







We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.




We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.




We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.




Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.




Safe Harbor Statement




This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.




FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
























































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)




June 30,


December 31,





2025




2024



(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
152,831


$
660,493

Accounts receivable, net


1,126,919



1,020,174

Current portion of notes receivable


86,605



44,894

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


136,661



93,953

Total current assets


1,503,016



1,819,514

Property and equipment, net


168,727



150,295

Operating lease assets


195,754



198,318

Goodwill


1,242,900



1,226,556

Intangible assets, net


14,938



16,770

Notes receivable, net


274,744



109,119

Other assets


94,081



76,258


Total assets

$
3,494,160


$
3,596,830


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





Current liabilities




Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$
184,869


$
224,394

Accrued compensation


467,073



639,745

Billings in excess of services provided


61,554



67,620

Total current liabilities


713,496



931,759

Long-term debt


470,000






Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


216,746



208,036

Deferred income taxes


106,973



111,825

Other liabilities


87,064



86,920


Total liabilities


1,594,279



1,338,540


Stockholders’ equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none


outstanding










Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares


issued and outstanding — 32,727 (2025) and 35,913 (2024)


327



359

Additional paid-in capital







39,650

Retained earnings


2,027,779



2,394,853

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(128,225
)


(176,572
)


Total stockholders’ equity


1,899,881



2,258,290


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
3,494,160


$
3,596,830













































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended




June 30,




2025




2024


(Unaudited)


Revenues
$
943,662


$
949,156


Operating expenses



Direct cost of revenues

641,141



637,749

Selling, general and administrative expenses

202,204



206,235

Amortization of intangible assets

1,053



1,080



844,398



845,064


Operating income

99,264



104,092


Other income (expense)



Interest income and other

(2,068
)


1,909

Interest expense

(5,257
)


(3,319
)



(7,325
)


(1,410
)


Income before income tax provision

91,939



102,682


Income tax provision

20,241



18,735


Net income
$
71,698


$
83,947


Earnings per common share ― basic
$
2.16


$
2.38


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic

33,261



35,221


Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
2.13


$
2.34


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted

33,591



35,845


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
$
33,773


$
(1,718
)


Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

33,773



(1,718
)


Comprehensive income
$
105,471


$
82,229























































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(in thousands, except per share data)



Six Months Ended




June 30,




2025




2024


(Unaudited)


Revenues
$
1,841,944


$
1,877,709


Operating expenses



Direct cost of revenues

1,250,069



1,263,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses

386,539



408,105

Special charges

25,295






Amortization of intangible assets

2,070



2,096



1,663,973



1,673,984


Operating income

177,971



203,725


Other income (expense)



Interest income and other

774



3,490

Interest expense

(6,225
)


(5,038
)



(5,451
)


(1,548
)


Income before income tax provision

172,520



202,177


Income tax provision

38,998



38,265


Net income
$
133,522


$
163,912


Earnings per common share ― basic
$
3.91


$
4.67


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic

34,152



35,099


Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
3.87


$
4.58


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted

34,541



35,816


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
$
48,347


$
(13,151
)


Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

48,347



(13,151
)


Comprehensive income
$
181,869


$
150,761



































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE




Year Ended December 31, 2025






Low


High


Guidance on estimated earnings per common share



diluted (GAAP)


(1)

$
7.24


$
7.84

Special charges


0.73



0.73

Tax impact of special charges


(0.17
)


(0.17
)


Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)


(1)

$
7.80


$
8.40













(1)

The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA


(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
71,698

Interest income and other














2,068

Interest expense














5,257

Income tax provision














20,241


Operating income

$
78,128

$
29,071

$
12,807

$
1,560

$
17,474

$
(39,776
)

$
99,264

Depreciation of property and equipment


2,768


1,889


1,376


3,724


938


628



11,323

Amortization of intangible assets


756


228










69







1,053


Adjusted EBITDA

$
81,652

$
31,188

$
14,183

$
5,284

$
18,481

$
(39,148
)

$
111,640

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
133,522

Interest income and other














(774
)

Interest expense














6,225

Income tax provision














38,998


Operating income

$
119,078

$
59,177

$
24,896

$
8,154

$
26,199

$
(59,533
)

$
177,971

Depreciation of property and equipment


5,350


3,602


2,735


6,794


1,779


1,208



21,468

Amortization of intangible assets


1,475


457










138







2,070

Special charges


11,696


5,475


983


1,928


3,268


1,945



25,295


Adjusted EBITDA

$
137,599

$
68,711

$
28,614

$
16,876

$
31,384

$
(56,380
)

$
226,804






































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA


(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
83,947

Interest income and other














(1,909
)

Interest expense














3,319

Income tax provision














18,735


Operating income

$
63,193

$
13,100

$
42,952

$
17,137

$
10,594

$
(42,884
)

$
104,092

Depreciation of property and equipment


2,560


1,627


1,344


3,793


918


507



10,749

Amortization of intangible assets


714


267










99







1,080


Adjusted EBITDA

$
66,467

$
14,994

$
44,296

$
20,930

$
11,611

$
(42,377
)

$
115,921

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
163,912

Interest income and other














(3,490
)

Interest expense














5,038

Income tax provision














38,265


Operating income

$
135,112

$
45,067

$
55,817

$
28,076

$
22,068

$
(82,415
)

$
203,725

Depreciation of property and equipment


5,033


3,256


2,629


7,435


1,800


1,020



21,173

Amortization of intangible assets


1,547


380










169







2,096


Adjusted EBITDA

$
141,692

$
48,703

$
58,446

$
35,511

$
24,037

$
(81,395
)

$
226,994

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT



Segment




Revenues


Adjusted




EBITDA


Adjusted EBITDA




Margin


Utilization


Average




Billable




Rate


Billable




Headcount



(in thousands)








(at period end)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025




(Unaudited)











Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
379,239

$
81,652


21.5
%

61
%

$
532

2,188

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

186,517


31,188


16.7
%

57
%

$
439

1,482

Economic Consulting

191,657


14,183


7.4
%

64
%

$
593

991

Technology

(1)

83,599


5,284


6.3
%

N/M

N/M

655

Strategic Communications

(1)

102,650


18,481


18.0
%

N/M

N/M

892


$
943,662

$
150,788


16.0
%





6,208

Unallocated Corporate



(39,148
)









Adjusted EBITDA


$
111,640


11.8
%



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025




(Unaudited)











Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
722,884

$
137,599


19.0
%

59
%

$
513

2,188

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

377,119


68,711


18.2
%

58
%

$
434

1,482

Economic Consulting

371,518


28,614


7.7
%

63
%

$
566

991

Technology

(1)

180,755


16,876


9.3
%

N/M

N/M

655

Strategic Communications

(1)

189,668


31,384


16.5
%

N/M

N/M

892


$
1,841,944

$
283,184


15.4
%





6,208

Unallocated Corporate



(56,380
)









Adjusted EBITDA


$
226,804


12.3
%



















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024




(Unaudited)











Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
347,971

$
66,467


19.1
%

60
%

$
496

2,167

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

169,496


14,994


8.8
%

58
%

$
390

1,457

Economic Consulting

230,873


44,296


19.2
%

70
%

$
599

1,076

Technology

(1)

115,875


20,930


18.1
%

N/M

N/M

662

Strategic Communications

(1)

84,941


11,611


13.7
%

N/M

N/M

972


$
949,156

$
158,298


16.7
%





6,334

Unallocated Corporate



(42,377
)









Adjusted EBITDA


$
115,921


12.2
%



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024




(Unaudited)











Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
713,981

$
141,692


19.8
%

61
%

$
505

2,167

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

345,570


48,703


14.1
%

58
%

$
398

1,457

Economic Consulting

435,421


58,446


13.4
%

69
%

$
566

1,076

Technology

(1)

216,588


35,511


16.4
%

N/M

N/M

662

Strategic Communications

(1)

166,149


24,037


14.5
%

N/M

N/M

972


$
1,877,709

$
308,389


16.4
%





6,334

Unallocated Corporate



(81,395
)









Adjusted EBITDA


$
226,994


12.1
%





























N/M  Not meaningful



(1)

The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.














































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)



Six Months Ended




June 30,




2025




2024


(Unaudited)


Operating activities



Net income
$
133,522


$
163,912

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation of property and equipment

21,468



21,173

Amortization of intangible assets

2,070



2,096

Amortization of notes receivable

30,445



24,960

Provision for expected credit losses

11,909



19,923

Share-based compensation

19,671



18,101

Deferred income taxes

17,506



(6,840
)

Other

159



(770
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:



Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled

(91,734
)


(115,106
)

Notes receivable, net of repayments

(234,081
)


(70,157
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(13,224
)


(12,630
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

(11,623
)


(8,934
)

Income taxes

(84,105
)


(29,727
)

Accrued compensation

(204,284
)


(145,509
)

Billings in excess of services provided

(7,216
)


(84
)


Net cash used in operating activities

(409,517
)


(139,592
)


Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment and other

(35,228
)


(14,700
)

Maturity of short-term investment






25,246


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(35,228
)


10,546


Financing activities



Borrowings under revolving line of credit

745,000



520,000

Repayments under revolving line of credit

(275,000
)


(460,000
)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

(536,678
)





Share-based compensation tax withholdings

(16,880
)


(14,320
)

Proceeds on stock option exercises

782



10,614

Deposits and other

(1,418
)


2,023


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(84,194
)


58,317

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

21,277



(6,065
)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(507,662
)


(76,794
)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

660,493



303,222

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
152,831


$
226,428











FTI Consulting, Inc.



555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004


+1.202.312.9100




Investor & Media Contact:



Mollie Hawkes


+1.617.747.1791



m


ollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

FCN

