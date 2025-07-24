FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Adjusts Full Year Guidance

FTI Consulting reported Q2 2025 revenues of $943.7 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, with EPS at $2.13.
Quiver AI Summary
FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenues of $943.7 million, a slight decline from $949.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share (EPS) fell to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year due to decreased revenues mainly from the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income decreased to $71.7 million, reflecting higher costs and a loss from foreign exchange. However, the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic & Litigation Consulting segments experienced revenue growth. The company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.76 billion, with EPS in the range of $7.24 to $7.84. The firm also highlighted its commitment to talent and client service despite facing challenges.
Potential Positives
- Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased by $31.3 million, or 9.0%, reflecting strong demand for restructuring and transaction services.
- Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues grew by $17.0 million, or 10.0%, attributed to higher realized bill rates for various services.
- The company updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, estimating a range of $3.660 billion to $3.760 billion, indicating a proactive approach to managing future expectations.
- During the quarter, FTI Consulting repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock for a total of $354.9 million, illustrating confidence in the company’s long-term value and capital allocation strategy.
Potential Negatives
- Second quarter 2025 revenues decreased by $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, indicating a declining revenue trend.
- EPS decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year quarter, reflecting reduced profitability.
- Net cash provided by operating activities dropped significantly to $55.7 million from $135.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, signaling potential liquidity concerns.
FAQ
What were FTI Consulting's second quarter 2025 revenues?
FTI Consulting reported revenues of $943.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How much did FTI Consulting's EPS change in Q2 2025?
The earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q2 2025 decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year.
What is the updated revenue guidance for FTI Consulting in 2025?
The company estimates revenue for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion.
What impacted FTI Consulting's net income in Q2 2025?
Net income decreased due to lower revenues and increased direct costs, among other factors.
When will FTI Consulting host a conference call for Q2 2025 results?
FTI Consulting will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.
$FCN Insider Trading Activity
$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845
- CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545
$FCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 645,368 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,891,981
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 565,672 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,815,461
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 518,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,106,162
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 474,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,821,831
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP added 360,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,104,897
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 292,615 shares (+1668.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,012,269
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 288,986 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,416,822
$FCN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $178.0 on 04/02/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 02/21/2025
Full Release
Second
Quarter
2025
Revenues of
$943.7 Million
,
Compared to
$949.2 Million
in Prior Year Quarter
Second
Quarter
2025
EPS of
$2.13
, Compared to EPS of
$2.34
in Prior Year Quarter
Company Updates Full Year 2025 Guidance
WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second quarter 2025 revenues of $943.7 million decreased $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to revenues of $949.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign currency (“FX”) translation, revenues decreased $17.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to lower revenues in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments. Net income of $71.7 million compared to $83.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct costs, which includes higher forgivable loan amortization, an FX remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter and a higher effective tax rate, which was partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $111.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, compared to $115.9 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.13 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.
Steven H. Gunby
, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, “The strength we have shown this quarter, notwithstanding some of the major headwinds that we have been facing this year, demonstrates, once again, the underlying power of this institution and of our people, and the resilience of the business created by investing in great talent who can help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”
Cash Position and Capital Allocation
Net cash provided by operating activities of $55.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in forgivable loan issuances, compensation and income tax payments, which was partially offset by higher cash collections.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $161.88 for a total cost of $354.9 million. As of June 30, 2025, approximately $309.3 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.
Cash and cash equivalents of $152.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $226.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $151.1 million at March 31, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $317.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $(166.4) million at June 30, 2024 and $8.9 million at March 31, 2025. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to share repurchases and forgivable loan issuances.
Second
Quarter
2025
Segment Results
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $31.3 million, or 9.0%, to $379.2 million in the quarter compared to $348.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for restructuring and transactions services and higher realized bill rates, which was partially offset by lower demand for transformation & strategy services. Segment operating income of $78.1 million compared to $63.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $81.7 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, compared to $66.5 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.0 million, or 10.0%, to $186.5 million in the quarter compared to $169.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk and investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Segment operating income of $29.1 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $31.2 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $15.0 million, or 8.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues.
Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $39.2 million, or 17.0%, to $191.7 million in the quarter compared to $230.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $43.8 million, or 19.0%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and non-M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by higher realized bill rates for M&A-related antitrust services and higher demand for financial economics services. Segment operating income of $12.8 million compared to $43.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.2 million, or 7.4% of segment revenues, compared to $44.3 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, primarily driven by a 7.9% decline in billable headcount.
Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $32.3 million, or 27.9%, to $83.6 million in the quarter compared to $115.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $33.5 million or 28.9%. The decrease in revenues was due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Segment operating income of $1.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.3 million, or 6.3% of segment revenues, compared to $20.9 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in compensation, which includes lower as-needed consultant costs, as well as lower SG&A expenses.
Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $17.7 million, or 20.8%, to $102.7 million in the quarter compared to $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $15.8 million or 18.6%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in pass-through revenues and higher demand for corporate reputation and financial communications services. Segment operating income of $17.5 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.5 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, compared to $11.6 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher pass-through expenses and an increase in compensation.
2025 Guidance
The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion, EPS will range between $7.24 and $7.84 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.40. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to a first quarter 2025 special charge to align staffing with demand, which the Company estimated would be $0.36 when guidance was provided in February 2025 and thereafter reported to be $0.55 when the Company reported first quarter 2025 results in April 2025.
Second
Quarter
2025
Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website
here
.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at
www.fticonsulting.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")
under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.
We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
152,831
$
660,493
Accounts receivable, net
1,126,919
1,020,174
Current portion of notes receivable
86,605
44,894
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
136,661
93,953
Total current assets
1,503,016
1,819,514
Property and equipment, net
168,727
150,295
Operating lease assets
195,754
198,318
Goodwill
1,242,900
1,226,556
Intangible assets, net
14,938
16,770
Notes receivable, net
274,744
109,119
Other assets
94,081
76,258
Total assets
$
3,494,160
$
3,596,830
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
$
184,869
$
224,394
Accrued compensation
467,073
639,745
Billings in excess of services provided
61,554
67,620
Total current liabilities
713,496
931,759
Long-term debt
470,000
—
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
216,746
208,036
Deferred income taxes
106,973
111,825
Other liabilities
87,064
86,920
Total liabilities
1,594,279
1,338,540
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 32,727 (2025) and 35,913 (2024)
327
359
Additional paid-in capital
—
39,650
Retained earnings
2,027,779
2,394,853
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(128,225
)
(176,572
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,899,881
2,258,290
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,494,160
$
3,596,830
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
943,662
$
949,156
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues
641,141
637,749
Selling, general and administrative expenses
202,204
206,235
Amortization of intangible assets
1,053
1,080
844,398
845,064
Operating income
99,264
104,092
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other
(2,068
)
1,909
Interest expense
(5,257
)
(3,319
)
(7,325
)
(1,410
)
Income before income tax provision
91,939
102,682
Income tax provision
20,241
18,735
Net income
$
71,698
$
83,947
Earnings per common share ― basic
$
2.16
$
2.38
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
33,261
35,221
Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
2.13
$
2.34
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
33,591
35,845
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
$
33,773
$
(1,718
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
33,773
(1,718
)
Comprehensive income
$
105,471
$
82,229
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
1,841,944
$
1,877,709
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues
1,250,069
1,263,783
Selling, general and administrative expenses
386,539
408,105
Special charges
25,295
—
Amortization of intangible assets
2,070
2,096
1,663,973
1,673,984
Operating income
177,971
203,725
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other
774
3,490
Interest expense
(6,225
)
(5,038
)
(5,451
)
(1,548
)
Income before income tax provision
172,520
202,177
Income tax provision
38,998
38,265
Net income
$
133,522
$
163,912
Earnings per common share ― basic
$
3.91
$
4.67
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
34,152
35,099
Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
3.87
$
4.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
34,541
35,816
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
$
48,347
$
(13,151
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
48,347
(13,151
)
Comprehensive income
$
181,869
$
150,761
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Low
High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share
—
diluted (GAAP)
(1)
$
7.24
$
7.84
Special charges
0.73
0.73
Tax impact of special charges
(0.17
)
(0.17
)
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
(1)
$
7.80
$
8.40
(1)
The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
71,698
Interest income and other
2,068
Interest expense
5,257
Income tax provision
20,241
Operating income
$
78,128
$
29,071
$
12,807
$
1,560
$
17,474
$
(39,776
)
$
99,264
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,768
1,889
1,376
3,724
938
628
11,323
Amortization of intangible assets
756
228
—
—
69
—
1,053
Adjusted EBITDA
$
81,652
$
31,188
$
14,183
$
5,284
$
18,481
$
(39,148
)
$
111,640
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
133,522
Interest income and other
(774
)
Interest expense
6,225
Income tax provision
38,998
Operating income
$
119,078
$
59,177
$
24,896
$
8,154
$
26,199
$
(59,533
)
$
177,971
Depreciation of property and equipment
5,350
3,602
2,735
6,794
1,779
1,208
21,468
Amortization of intangible assets
1,475
457
—
—
138
—
2,070
Special charges
11,696
5,475
983
1,928
3,268
1,945
25,295
Adjusted EBITDA
$
137,599
$
68,711
$
28,614
$
16,876
$
31,384
$
(56,380
)
$
226,804
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
83,947
Interest income and other
(1,909
)
Interest expense
3,319
Income tax provision
18,735
Operating income
$
63,193
$
13,100
$
42,952
$
17,137
$
10,594
$
(42,884
)
$
104,092
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,560
1,627
1,344
3,793
918
507
10,749
Amortization of intangible assets
714
267
—
—
99
—
1,080
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,467
$
14,994
$
44,296
$
20,930
$
11,611
$
(42,377
)
$
115,921
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
163,912
Interest income and other
(3,490
)
Interest expense
5,038
Income tax provision
38,265
Operating income
$
135,112
$
45,067
$
55,817
$
28,076
$
22,068
$
(82,415
)
$
203,725
Depreciation of property and equipment
5,033
3,256
2,629
7,435
1,800
1,020
21,173
Amortization of intangible assets
1,547
380
—
—
169
—
2,096
Adjusted EBITDA
$
141,692
$
48,703
$
58,446
$
35,511
$
24,037
$
(81,395
)
$
226,994
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Segment
Revenues
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
Utilization
Average
Billable
Rate
Billable
Headcount
(in thousands)
(at period end)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
379,239
$
81,652
21.5
%
61
%
$
532
2,188
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
186,517
31,188
16.7
%
57
%
$
439
1,482
Economic Consulting
191,657
14,183
7.4
%
64
%
$
593
991
Technology
(1)
83,599
5,284
6.3
%
N/M
N/M
655
Strategic Communications
(1)
102,650
18,481
18.0
%
N/M
N/M
892
$
943,662
$
150,788
16.0
%
6,208
Unallocated Corporate
(39,148
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
111,640
11.8
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
722,884
$
137,599
19.0
%
59
%
$
513
2,188
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
377,119
68,711
18.2
%
58
%
$
434
1,482
Economic Consulting
371,518
28,614
7.7
%
63
%
$
566
991
Technology
(1)
180,755
16,876
9.3
%
N/M
N/M
655
Strategic Communications
(1)
189,668
31,384
16.5
%
N/M
N/M
892
$
1,841,944
$
283,184
15.4
%
6,208
Unallocated Corporate
(56,380
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
226,804
12.3
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
347,971
$
66,467
19.1
%
60
%
$
496
2,167
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
169,496
14,994
8.8
%
58
%
$
390
1,457
Economic Consulting
230,873
44,296
19.2
%
70
%
$
599
1,076
Technology
(1)
115,875
20,930
18.1
%
N/M
N/M
662
Strategic Communications
(1)
84,941
11,611
13.7
%
N/M
N/M
972
$
949,156
$
158,298
16.7
%
6,334
Unallocated Corporate
(42,377
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
115,921
12.2
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
713,981
$
141,692
19.8
%
61
%
$
505
2,167
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
345,570
48,703
14.1
%
58
%
$
398
1,457
Economic Consulting
435,421
58,446
13.4
%
69
%
$
566
1,076
Technology
(1)
216,588
35,511
16.4
%
N/M
N/M
662
Strategic Communications
(1)
166,149
24,037
14.5
%
N/M
N/M
972
$
1,877,709
$
308,389
16.4
%
6,334
Unallocated Corporate
(81,395
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
226,994
12.1
%
N/M Not meaningful
(1)
The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income
$
133,522
$
163,912
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
21,468
21,173
Amortization of intangible assets
2,070
2,096
Amortization of notes receivable
30,445
24,960
Provision for expected credit losses
11,909
19,923
Share-based compensation
19,671
18,101
Deferred income taxes
17,506
(6,840
)
Other
159
(770
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled
(91,734
)
(115,106
)
Notes receivable, net of repayments
(234,081
)
(70,157
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(13,224
)
(12,630
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
(11,623
)
(8,934
)
Income taxes
(84,105
)
(29,727
)
Accrued compensation
(204,284
)
(145,509
)
Billings in excess of services provided
(7,216
)
(84
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(409,517
)
(139,592
)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment and other
(35,228
)
(14,700
)
Maturity of short-term investment
—
25,246
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(35,228
)
10,546
Financing activities
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
745,000
520,000
Repayments under revolving line of credit
(275,000
)
(460,000
)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
(536,678
)
—
Share-based compensation tax withholdings
(16,880
)
(14,320
)
Proceeds on stock option exercises
782
10,614
Deposits and other
(1,418
)
2,023
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(84,194
)
58,317
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
21,277
(6,065
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(507,662
)
(76,794
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
660,493
303,222
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
152,831
$
226,428
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
m
ollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.