FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Adjusts Full Year Guidance

FTI Consulting reported Q2 2025 revenues of $943.7 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, with EPS at $2.13.

FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenues of $943.7 million, a slight decline from $949.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share (EPS) fell to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year due to decreased revenues mainly from the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income decreased to $71.7 million, reflecting higher costs and a loss from foreign exchange. However, the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic & Litigation Consulting segments experienced revenue growth. The company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.76 billion, with EPS in the range of $7.24 to $7.84. The firm also highlighted its commitment to talent and client service despite facing challenges.

Potential Positives

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased by $31.3 million, or 9.0%, reflecting strong demand for restructuring and transaction services.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues grew by $17.0 million, or 10.0%, attributed to higher realized bill rates for various services.

The company updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, estimating a range of $3.660 billion to $3.760 billion, indicating a proactive approach to managing future expectations.

During the quarter, FTI Consulting repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock for a total of $354.9 million, illustrating confidence in the company’s long-term value and capital allocation strategy.

Potential Negatives

Second quarter 2025 revenues decreased by $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, indicating a declining revenue trend.

EPS decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year quarter, reflecting reduced profitability.

Net cash provided by operating activities dropped significantly to $55.7 million from $135.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, signaling potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were FTI Consulting's second quarter 2025 revenues?

FTI Consulting reported revenues of $943.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much did FTI Consulting's EPS change in Q2 2025?

The earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q2 2025 decreased to $2.13 from $2.34 in the prior year.

What is the updated revenue guidance for FTI Consulting in 2025?

The company estimates revenue for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion.

What impacted FTI Consulting's net income in Q2 2025?

Net income decreased due to lower revenues and increased direct costs, among other factors.

When will FTI Consulting host a conference call for Q2 2025 results?

FTI Consulting will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845

CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FCN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $178.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 02/21/2025

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Second quarter 2025 revenues of $943.7 million decreased $5.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to revenues of $949.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign currency (“FX”) translation, revenues decreased $17.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to lower revenues in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments. Net income of $71.7 million compared to $83.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct costs, which includes higher forgivable loan amortization, an FX remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter and a higher effective tax rate, which was partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $111.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, compared to $115.9 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.13 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.







Steven H. Gunby



, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, “The strength we have shown this quarter, notwithstanding some of the major headwinds that we have been facing this year, demonstrates, once again, the underlying power of this institution and of our people, and the resilience of the business created by investing in great talent who can help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”







Cash Position and Capital Allocation







Net cash provided by operating activities of $55.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in forgivable loan issuances, compensation and income tax payments, which was partially offset by higher cash collections.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,192,333 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $161.88 for a total cost of $354.9 million. As of June 30, 2025, approximately $309.3 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.





Cash and cash equivalents of $152.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $226.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $151.1 million at March 31, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $317.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $(166.4) million at June 30, 2024 and $8.9 million at March 31, 2025. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to share repurchases and forgivable loan issuances.







Second





Quarter





2025





Segment Results









Corporate Finance & Restructuring







Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $31.3 million, or 9.0%, to $379.2 million in the quarter compared to $348.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for restructuring and transactions services and higher realized bill rates, which was partially offset by lower demand for transformation & strategy services. Segment operating income of $78.1 million compared to $63.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $81.7 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, compared to $66.5 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.







Forensic and Litigation Consulting







Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.0 million, or 10.0%, to $186.5 million in the quarter compared to $169.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk and investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Segment operating income of $29.1 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $31.2 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $15.0 million, or 8.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues.







Economic Consulting







Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $39.2 million, or 17.0%, to $191.7 million in the quarter compared to $230.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $43.8 million, or 19.0%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and non-M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by higher realized bill rates for M&A-related antitrust services and higher demand for financial economics services. Segment operating income of $12.8 million compared to $43.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.2 million, or 7.4% of segment revenues, compared to $44.3 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, primarily driven by a 7.9% decline in billable headcount.







Technology







Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $32.3 million, or 27.9%, to $83.6 million in the quarter compared to $115.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $33.5 million or 28.9%. The decrease in revenues was due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Segment operating income of $1.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.3 million, or 6.3% of segment revenues, compared to $20.9 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in compensation, which includes lower as-needed consultant costs, as well as lower SG&A expenses.







Strategic Communications







Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $17.7 million, or 20.8%, to $102.7 million in the quarter compared to $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $15.8 million or 18.6%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in pass-through revenues and higher demand for corporate reputation and financial communications services. Segment operating income of $17.5 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.5 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, compared to $11.6 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher pass-through expenses and an increase in compensation.







2025 Guidance







The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion, EPS will range between $7.24 and $7.84 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.40. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to a first quarter 2025 special charge to align staffing with demand, which the Company estimated would be $0.36 when guidance was provided in February 2025 and thereafter reported to be $0.55 when the Company reported first quarter 2025 results in April 2025.







Second





Quarter





2025





Conference Call







FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website





.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")





under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:











Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share















We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.









We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.









We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.









Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.









FTI CONSULTING, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















June 30,













December 31,

























2025





















2024























(Unaudited)



















Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





152,831













$





660,493













Accounts receivable, net













1,126,919

















1,020,174













Current portion of notes receivable













86,605

















44,894













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













136,661

















93,953













Total current assets













1,503,016

















1,819,514













Property and equipment, net













168,727

















150,295













Operating lease assets













195,754

















198,318













Goodwill













1,242,900

















1,226,556













Intangible assets, net













14,938

















16,770













Notes receivable, net













274,744

















109,119













Other assets













94,081

















76,258















Total assets











$





3,494,160













$





3,596,830















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other









$





184,869













$





224,394













Accrued compensation













467,073

















639,745













Billings in excess of services provided













61,554

















67,620













Total current liabilities













713,496

















931,759













Long-term debt













470,000

















—













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













216,746

















208,036













Deferred income taxes













106,973

















111,825













Other liabilities













87,064

















86,920















Total liabilities















1,594,279

















1,338,540















Stockholders’ equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none





outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares





issued and outstanding — 32,727 (2025) and 35,913 (2024)













327

















359













Additional paid-in capital













—

















39,650













Retained earnings













2,027,779

















2,394,853













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(128,225





)













(176,572





)











Total stockholders’ equity















1,899,881

















2,258,290















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





3,494,160













$





3,596,830



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024



















(Unaudited)











Revenues







$





943,662













$





949,156















Operating expenses























Direct cost of revenues









641,141

















637,749













Selling, general and administrative expenses









202,204

















206,235













Amortization of intangible assets









1,053

















1,080





















844,398

















845,064















Operating income











99,264

















104,092















Other income (expense)























Interest income and other









(2,068





)













1,909













Interest expense









(5,257





)













(3,319





)

















(7,325





)













(1,410





)











Income before income tax provision











91,939

















102,682















Income tax provision











20,241

















18,735















Net income







$





71,698













$





83,947















Earnings per common share ― basic







$





2.16













$





2.38















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic











33,261

















35,221















Earnings per common share ― diluted







$





2.13













$





2.34















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted











33,591

















35,845















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0





$





33,773













$





(1,718





)











Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax











33,773

















(1,718





)











Comprehensive income







$





105,471













$





82,229



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(in thousands, except per share data)

















Six Months Ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024



















(Unaudited)











Revenues







$





1,841,944













$





1,877,709















Operating expenses























Direct cost of revenues









1,250,069

















1,263,783













Selling, general and administrative expenses









386,539

















408,105













Special charges









25,295

















—













Amortization of intangible assets









2,070

















2,096





















1,663,973

















1,673,984















Operating income











177,971

















203,725















Other income (expense)























Interest income and other









774

















3,490













Interest expense









(6,225





)













(5,038





)

















(5,451





)













(1,548





)











Income before income tax provision











172,520

















202,177















Income tax provision











38,998

















38,265















Net income







$





133,522













$





163,912















Earnings per common share ― basic







$





3.91













$





4.67















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic











34,152

















35,099















Earnings per common share ― diluted







$





3.87













$





4.58















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted











34,541

















35,816















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0





$





48,347













$





(13,151





)











Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax











48,347

















(13,151





)











Comprehensive income







$





181,869













$





150,761



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.





RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE





















Year Ended December 31, 2025

























Low













High













Guidance on estimated earnings per common share



—



diluted (GAAP)





(1)











$





7.24













$





7.84













Special charges













0.73

















0.73













Tax impact of special charges













(0.17





)













(0.17





)











Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)





(1)











$





7.80













$





8.40



































(1)



The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.











FTI CONSULTING, INC.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA





(in thousands)













Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





71,698













Interest income and other





























































2,068













Interest expense





























































5,257













Income tax provision





























































20,241















Operating income











$





78,128









$





29,071









$





12,807









$





1,560









$





17,474









$





(39,776





)









$





99,264













Depreciation of property and equipment













2,768













1,889













1,376













3,724













938













628

















11,323













Amortization of intangible assets













756













228













—













—













69













—

















1,053















Adjusted EBITDA











$





81,652









$





31,188









$





14,183









$





5,284









$





18,481









$





(39,148





)









$





111,640















































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





133,522













Interest income and other





























































(774





)









Interest expense





























































6,225













Income tax provision





























































38,998















Operating income











$





119,078









$





59,177









$





24,896









$





8,154









$





26,199









$





(59,533





)









$





177,971













Depreciation of property and equipment













5,350













3,602













2,735













6,794













1,779













1,208

















21,468













Amortization of intangible assets













1,475













457













—













—













138













—

















2,070













Special charges













11,696













5,475













983













1,928













3,268













1,945

















25,295















Adjusted EBITDA











$





137,599









$





68,711









$





28,614









$





16,876









$





31,384









$





(56,380





)









$





226,804



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA





(in thousands)













Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





83,947













Interest income and other





























































(1,909





)









Interest expense





























































3,319













Income tax provision





























































18,735















Operating income











$





63,193









$





13,100









$





42,952









$





17,137









$





10,594









$





(42,884





)









$





104,092













Depreciation of property and equipment













2,560













1,627













1,344













3,793













918













507

















10,749













Amortization of intangible assets













714













267













—













—













99













—

















1,080















Adjusted EBITDA











$





66,467









$





14,994









$





44,296









$





20,930









$





11,611









$





(42,377





)









$





115,921















































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





163,912













Interest income and other





























































(3,490





)









Interest expense





























































5,038













Income tax provision





























































38,265















Operating income











$





135,112









$





45,067









$





55,817









$





28,076









$





22,068









$





(82,415





)









$





203,725













Depreciation of property and equipment













5,033













3,256













2,629













7,435













1,800













1,020

















21,173













Amortization of intangible assets













1,547













380













—













—













169













—

















2,096















Adjusted EBITDA











$





141,692









$





48,703









$





58,446









$





35,511









$





24,037









$





(81,395





)









$





226,994



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.





OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

















Segment









Revenues













Adjusted









EBITDA













Adjusted EBITDA









Margin













Utilization













Average









Billable









Rate













Billable









Headcount

















(in thousands)





































(at period end)













Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









(Unaudited)























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





379,239









$





81,652













21.5





%









61





%









$





532









2,188









Forensic and Litigation Consulting









186,517













31,188













16.7





%









57





%









$





439









1,482









Economic Consulting









191,657













14,183













7.4





%









64





%









$





593









991









Technology



(1)











83,599













5,284













6.3





%









N/M









N/M









655









Strategic Communications



(1)











102,650













18,481













18.0





%









N/M









N/M









892













$





943,662









$





150,788













16.0





%

























6,208









Unallocated Corporate

















(39,148





)











































Adjusted EBITDA















$





111,640













11.8





%























































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025









(Unaudited)























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





722,884









$





137,599













19.0





%









59





%









$





513









2,188









Forensic and Litigation Consulting









377,119













68,711













18.2





%









58





%









$





434









1,482









Economic Consulting









371,518













28,614













7.7





%









63





%









$





566









991









Technology



(1)











180,755













16,876













9.3





%









N/M









N/M









655









Strategic Communications



(1)











189,668













31,384













16.5





%









N/M









N/M









892













$





1,841,944









$





283,184













15.4





%

























6,208









Unallocated Corporate

















(56,380





)











































Adjusted EBITDA















$





226,804













12.3





%























































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









(Unaudited)























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





347,971









$





66,467













19.1





%









60





%









$





496









2,167









Forensic and Litigation Consulting









169,496













14,994













8.8





%









58





%









$





390









1,457









Economic Consulting









230,873













44,296













19.2





%









70





%









$





599









1,076









Technology



(1)











115,875













20,930













18.1





%









N/M









N/M









662









Strategic Communications



(1)











84,941













11,611













13.7





%









N/M









N/M









972













$





949,156









$





158,298













16.7





%

























6,334









Unallocated Corporate

















(42,377





)











































Adjusted EBITDA















$





115,921













12.2





%























































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024









(Unaudited)























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





713,981









$





141,692













19.8





%









61





%









$





505









2,167









Forensic and Litigation Consulting









345,570













48,703













14.1





%









58





%









$





398









1,457









Economic Consulting









435,421













58,446













13.4





%









69





%









$





566









1,076









Technology



(1)











216,588













35,511













16.4





%









N/M









N/M









662









Strategic Communications



(1)











166,149













24,037













14.5





%









N/M









N/M









972













$





1,877,709









$





308,389













16.4





%

























6,334









Unallocated Corporate

















(81,395





)











































Adjusted EBITDA















$





226,994













12.1





%









































































































N/M Not meaningful







(1)



The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.











FTI CONSULTING, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(in thousands)

















Six Months Ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024



















(Unaudited)











Operating activities























Net income





$





133,522













$





163,912













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment









21,468

















21,173













Amortization of intangible assets









2,070

















2,096













Amortization of notes receivable









30,445

















24,960













Provision for expected credit losses









11,909

















19,923













Share-based compensation









19,671

















18,101













Deferred income taxes









17,506

















(6,840





)









Other









159

















(770





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled









(91,734





)













(115,106





)









Notes receivable, net of repayments









(234,081





)













(70,157





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(13,224





)













(12,630





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other









(11,623





)













(8,934





)









Income taxes









(84,105





)













(29,727





)









Accrued compensation









(204,284





)













(145,509





)









Billings in excess of services provided









(7,216





)













(84





)











Net cash used in operating activities











(409,517





)













(139,592





)











Investing activities























Purchases of property and equipment and other









(35,228





)













(14,700





)









Maturity of short-term investment









—

















25,246















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











(35,228





)













10,546















Financing activities























Borrowings under revolving line of credit









745,000

















520,000













Repayments under revolving line of credit









(275,000





)













(460,000





)









Purchase and retirement of common stock









(536,678





)













—













Share-based compensation tax withholdings









(16,880





)













(14,320





)









Proceeds on stock option exercises









782

















10,614













Deposits and other









(1,418





)













2,023















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











(84,194





)













58,317













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









21,277

















(6,065





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(507,662





)













(76,794





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









660,493

















303,222













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





152,831













$





226,428



















































FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor & Media Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







m





ollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com





