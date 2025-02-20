FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million, Decline from Prior Year, with Record Full Year Performance and 2025 Guidance

FTI Consulting reported Q4 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3%, with record annual revenues of $3.699 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with fourth quarter revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from the prior year quarter, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the previous year. However, the company achieved record full-year revenues of $3.699 billion, a 6% increase from 2023, and reported a full-year EPS of $7.81, up from $7.71. The decrease in fourth quarter performance was attributed to lower demand in certain segments, but significant gains in overall annual performance were noted. The company also announced a special charge related to workforce adjustments and provided guidance for 2025, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.81 billion and EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24. CEO Steven H. Gunby expressed confidence in the firm’s long-term growth despite ongoing headwinds.

Potential Positives

Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion, Up 6% Compared to Prior Year

Full Year 2024 Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.81, Up from $7.71 in Previous Year

Improved Cash Position with Cash and Cash Equivalents Increasing to $660.5 Million from $328.7 Million Year Over Year

2025 Revenue Guidance Projects Solid Performance, Anticipating Revenues Between $3.660 Billion and $3.810 Billion

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues decreased by 3.2% compared to the prior year quarter, indicating lower demand in critical segments such as Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology.

Net income for the fourth quarter dropped significantly to $49.7 million from $81.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a downturn in profitability.

The announcement of a special charge of approximately $17 million for the first quarter of 2025, resulting from staff reductions, signals potential operational challenges ahead.

FAQ

What were FTI Consulting's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

FTI Consulting reported fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from $924.7 million in the prior year quarter.

How did FTI Consulting's full year 2024 revenues compare to the previous year?

The full year 2024 revenues reached a record $3.699 billion, up 6% from $3.489 billion in the prior year.

What was FTI Consulting's EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.

What are FTI Consulting's guidance estimates for 2025?

For full year 2025, FTI Consulting estimates revenues between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion, with EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24.

What changes occurred in FTI Consulting's cash position in 2024?

FTI Consulting's cash and cash equivalents increased to $660.5 million at the end of 2024, compared to $328.7 million at the end of 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Revenues of





$894.9 Million





, Down





3%





Compared to





$924.7 Million





in





Prior Year Quarter





Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million , Down 3% Compared to $924.7 Million in Prior Year Quarter





Fourth





Quarter





2024





EPS of





$1.38





and Adjusted EPS of





$1.56





, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of





$2.28





in Prior Year Quarter





Fourth Quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 and Adjusted EPS of $1.56 , Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $2.28 in Prior Year Quarter





Record Full Year





2024





Revenues of





$3.699 Billion





, Up





6%





Compared to





$3.489 Billion





in Prior Year





Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion , Up 6% Compared to $3.489 Billion in Prior Year





Record Full Year





2024





EPS of





$7.81





and Adjusted EPS of





$7.99,





Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of





$7.71





in Prior Year





Record Full Year 2024 EPS of $7.81 and Adjusted EPS of $7.99, Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in Prior Year





Introduces 2025 Guidance













WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.





For the full year 2024, revenues of $3.699 billion increased $209.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $3.489 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by revenue growth in all business segments. Net income of $280.1 million compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower income taxes and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year.





Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.81 compared to $7.71 in the prior year. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.99 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in the prior year.







Steven H. Gunby



, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Though a number of headwinds that we saw towards the end of 2024 resulted in second half performance that was below our expectations, we are pleased that, in aggregate, 2024 was yet another year of record revenues and earnings per share. Notwithstanding those headwinds, many of which we expect to persist into 2025, we continue to feel confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”







Cash Position and Capital Allocation







Net cash provided by operating activities of $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation payments, forgivable loan issuances, operating expenses and income tax payments.





Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $386.3 million at September 30, 2024. There was no debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 or in either of the comparative periods.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 51,717 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $197.53 for a total cost of $10.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, approximately $450.4 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results







Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million decreased $29.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to revenues of $924.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Net income of $49.7 million compared to $81.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct compensation and SG&A expenses, and the aforementioned special charge of $8.2 million, which was partially offset by lower income taxes and an FX remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.





Fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS of $1.56 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Segment Results









Corporate Finance & Restructuring







Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $29.8 million, or 8.2%, to $335.7 million in the quarter compared to $365.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for transformation & strategy and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, compared to $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in contractor costs and compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.







Forensic and Litigation Consulting







Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.4 million, or 6.3%, to $175.9 million in the quarter compared to $165.5 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.4 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for data and analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.







Economic Consulting







Economic Consulting revenues of $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Higher merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues were offset by lower international arbitration and non-M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, compared to $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher bad debt and an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.







Technology







Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $10.3 million, or 10.2%, to $90.6 million in the quarter compared to $100.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, compared to $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was largely due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.







Strategic Communications







Strategic Communications segment revenues of $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Higher demand for financial communications services was offset by lower demand for corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.







First Quarter 2025 Special Charge







The Company’s actions to align staffing with demand continued into the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an estimated first quarter special charge of approximately $17 million. Together with the $8.2 million special charge in the fourth quarter of 2024, the estimated combined special charge of approximately $25 million reflects the termination of approximately 4% of the Company’s more than 8,300 employees. The Company expects that such actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in cost savings of approximately $70 million of salary- and benefits-related compensation costs in full year 2025.







2025 Guidance:







The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2025 will range between $7.44 and $8.24 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.60. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to the aforementioned first quarter of 2025 special charge, which the Company estimates will be approximately $17 million, or $0.36 per share.







Fourth





Quarter and Full Year





2024





Conference Call







FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website



here



.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")





under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:











Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share











We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.









We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.









We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.









Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.









FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW













FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























December 31,













December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





660,493













$





303,222













Accounts receivable, net













1,020,174

















1,102,142













Current portion of notes receivable













44,894

















30,997













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













93,953

















119,092













Total current assets













1,819,514

















1,555,453













Property and equipment, net













150,295

















159,662













Operating lease assets













198,318

















208,910













Goodwill













1,226,556

















1,234,569













Intangible assets, net













16,770

















18,285













Notes receivable, net













109,119

















75,431













Other assets













76,258

















73,568















Total assets











$





3,596,830













$





3,325,878















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other









$





224,394













$





223,758













Accrued compensation













639,745

















601,074













Billings in excess of services provided













67,620

















67,937













Total current liabilities













931,759

















892,769













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













208,036

















223,774













Deferred income taxes













111,825

















140,976













Other liabilities













86,920

















86,939















Total liabilities















1,338,540

















1,344,458















Stockholders’ equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,913 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)













359

















355













Additional paid-in capital













39,650

















16,760













Retained earnings













2,394,853

















2,114,765













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(176,572





)













(150,460





)











Total stockholders’ equity















2,258,290

















1,981,420















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





3,596,830













$





3,325,878



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,





























2024





















2023



















(Unaudited)











Revenues







$





894,924













$





924,684















Operating expenses























Direct cost of revenues









624,864

















613,809













Selling, general and administrative expenses









208,051

















194,634













Special charges









8,230

















—













Amortization of intangible assets









1,034

















1,220





















842,179

















809,663















Operating income











52,745

















115,021















Other income (expense)























Interest income and other









7,779

















(8,088





)









Interest expense









(716





)













(3,896





)

















7,063

















(11,984





)











Income before income tax provision











59,808

















103,037















Income tax provision











10,098

















21,404















Net income







$





49,710













$





81,633















Earnings per common share ― basic







$





1.41













$





2.34















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic











35,317

















34,889















Earnings per common share ― diluted







$





1.38













$





2.28















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted











35,855

















35,778















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—





$





(41,713





)









$





28,244















Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax











(41,713





)













28,244















Comprehensive income







$





7,997













$





109,877



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Year Ended December 31,





























2024





















2023

















Revenues







$





3,698,652













$





3,489,242















Operating expenses























Direct cost of revenues









2,516,726

















2,354,216













Selling, general and administrative expenses









822,151

















751,306













Special charges









8,230

















—













Amortization of intangible assets









4,183

















6,159





















3,351,290

















3,111,681















Operating income











347,362

















377,561















Other income (expense)























Interest income and other









10,360

















(4,867





)









Interest expense









(6,951





)













(14,331





)

















3,409

















(19,198





)











Income before income tax provision











350,771

















358,363















Income tax provision











70,683

















83,471















Net income







$





280,088













$





274,892















Earnings per common share ― basic







$





7.96













$





8.10















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic











35,208

















33,924















Earnings per common share ― diluted







$





7.81













$





7.71















Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted











35,845

















35,646















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—





$





(26,112





)









$





26,262















Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax











(26,112





)













26,262















Comprehensive income







$





253,976













$





301,154



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS









(in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,

































2024





















2023

















2024





















2023























(Unaudited)



















Net income











$





49,710













$





81,633









$





280,088













$





274,892













Add back:









































Special charges













8,230

















—













8,230

















—













Tax impact of special charges













(1,857





)













—













(1,857





)













—















Adjusted Net Income











$





56,083













$





81,633









$





286,461













$





274,892















Earnings per common share — diluted











$





1.38













$





2.28









$





7.81













$





7.71













Add back:









































Special charges













0.23

















—













0.23

















—













Tax impact of special charges













(0.05





)













—













(0.05





)













—















Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted











$





1.56













$





2.28









$





7.99













$





7.71















Weighted average number of common shares





outstanding ― diluted















35,855

















35,778













35,845

















35,646



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE





























Year Ended December 31, 2025





















Low













High













Guidance on estimated earnings per common share



—



diluted (GAAP)





(1)











$





7.44













$





8.24













Special charges













0.48

















0.48













Tax impact of special charges













(0.12





)













(0.12





)











Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)





(1)











$





7.80













$





8.60















(1)



The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.











FTI CONSULTING, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





49,710













Interest income and other





























































(7,779





)









Interest expense





























































716













Income tax provision





























































10,098















Operating income











$





36,096









$





14,305









$





14,393









$





1,275









$





12,534









$





(25,858





)









$





52,745













Depreciation of property and equipment













2,587













1,704













1,407













4,623













910













503

















11,734













Amortization of intangible assets













736













229













—













—













69













—

















1,034













Special charges













5,326













1,785













8













667













295













149

















8,230















Adjusted EBITDA











$





44,745









$





18,023









$





15,808









$





6,565









$





13,808









$





(25,206





)









$





73,743



























































































Year Ended





December 31, 2024













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





280,088













Interest income and other





























































(10,360





)









Interest expense





























































6,951













Income tax provision





























































70,683















Operating income











$





225,711









$





77,490









$





104,090









$





41,875









$





45,790









$





(147,594





)









$





347,362













Depreciation of property and equipment













10,251













6,604













5,400













15,999













3,607













2,049

















43,910













Amortization of intangible assets













3,068













838













—













—













277













—

















4,183













Special charges













5,326













1,785













8













667













295













149

















8,230















Adjusted EBITDA











$





244,356









$





86,717









$





109,498









$





58,541









$





49,969









$





(145,396





)









$





403,685



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023









(Unaudited)













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





81,633













Interest income and other





























































8,088













Interest expense





























































3,896













Income tax provision





























































21,404















Operating income











$





61,779









$





17,415









$





36,801









$





8,393









$





14,703









$





(24,070





)









$





115,021













Depreciation of property and equipment













2,597













1,680













1,534













3,992













875













475

















11,153













Amortization of intangible assets













1,010













152













—













—













58













—

















1,220















Adjusted EBITDA











$





65,386









$





19,247









$





38,335









$





12,385









$





15,636









$





(23,595





)









$





127,394















































































Year Ended





December 31, 2023













Corporate Finance & Restructuring













Forensic and Litigation Consulting













Economic Consulting













Technology













Strategic Communications













Unallocated Corporate













Total













Net income



























































$





274,892













Interest income and other





























































4,867













Interest expense





























































14,331













Income tax provision





























































83,471















Operating income











$





216,504









$





81,296









$





109,818









$





48,196









$





47,167









$





(125,420





)









$





377,561













Depreciation of property and equipment













9,254













6,030













5,989













14,515













3,445













1,846

















41,079













Amortization of intangible assets













5,079













783













—













—













297













—

















6,159















Adjusted EBITDA











$





230,837









$





88,109









$





115,807









$





62,711









$





50,909









$





(123,574





)









$





424,799



























FTI CONSULTING, INC.









OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

























Segment









Revenues













Adjusted









EBITDA













Adjusted EBITDA









Margin













Utilization













Average









Billable





Rate













Billable









Headcount





















(in thousands)





































(at period end)

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





(Unaudited)



























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





335,713













$





44,745













13.3





%









52





%









$





527









2,286













Forensic and Litigation Consulting









175,863

















18,023













10.2





%









55





%









$





392









1,542













Economic Consulting









206,103

















15,808













7.7





%









60





%









$





610









1,110













Technology



(1)











90,645

















6,565













7.2





%









N/M









N/M









714













Strategic Communications



(1)











86,600

















13,808













15.9





%









N/M









N/M









981

















$





894,924













$





98,949













11.1





%

























6,633













Unallocated Corporate

















(25,206





)















































Adjusted EBITDA















$





73,743













8.2





%































































































Year Ended





December 31, 2024



























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





1,391,206













$





244,356













17.6





%









58





%









$





510









2,286













Forensic and Litigation Consulting









690,211

















86,717













12.6





%









57





%









$





390









1,542













Economic Consulting









863,557

















109,498













12.7





%









66





%









$





584









1,110













Technology



(1)











417,637

















58,541













14.0





%









N/M









N/M









714













Strategic Communications



(1)











336,041

















49,969













14.9





%









N/M









N/M









981

















$





3,698,652













$





549,081













14.8





%

























6,633













Unallocated Corporate

















(145,396





)















































Adjusted EBITDA















$





403,685













10.9





%































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023





(Unaudited)



























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





365,554













$





65,386













17.9





%









61





%









$





503









2,215













Forensic and Litigation Consulting









165,469

















19,247













11.6





%









56





%









$





391









1,447













Economic Consulting









206,091

















38,335













18.6





%









65





%









$





586









1,089













Technology



(1)











100,933

















12,385













12.3





%









N/M









N/M









628













Strategic Communications



(1)











86,637

















15,636













18.0





%









N/M









N/M









971

















$





924,684













$





150,989













16.3





%

























6,350













Unallocated Corporate

















(23,595





)















































Adjusted EBITDA















$





127,394













13.8





%































































































Year Ended





December 31, 2023



























































Corporate Finance & Restructuring





$





1,346,678













$





230,837













17.1





%









60





%









$





494









2,215













Forensic and Litigation Consulting









654,105

















88,109













13.5





%









57





%









$





386









1,447













Economic Consulting









771,374

















115,807













15.0





%









67





%









$





547









1,089













Technology



(1)











387,855

















62,711













16.2





%









N/M









N/M









628













Strategic Communications



(1)











329,230

















50,909













15.5





%









N/M









N/M









971

















$





3,489,242













$





548,373













15.7





%

























6,350













Unallocated Corporate

















(123,574





)















































Adjusted EBITDA















$





424,799













12.2





%





























































































N/M Not meaningful







(1)



The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.



















FTI CONSULTING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED





STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)

























Year Ended December 31





























2024





















2023

















Operating activities























Net income





$





280,088













$





274,892













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment









43,910

















41,079













Amortization of intangible assets









4,183

















6,159













Amortization of notes receivable









51,621

















27,784













Provision for expected credit losses









50,315

















35,149













Share-based compensation









38,436

















29,534













Deferred income taxes









(16,605





)













(25,453





)









Acquisition-related contingent consideration









(779





)













3,818













Amortization of debt issuance costs and other









1,082

















1,925













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled









18,340

















(229,296





)









Notes receivable









(99,892





)













(50,703





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(2,810





)













7,606













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other









12,875

















8,687













Income taxes









(29,441





)













29,335













Accrued compensation









43,503

















50,186













Billings in excess of services provided









271

















13,759















Net cash provided by operating activities











395,097

















224,461















Investing activities























Purchases of property and equipment and other









(35,408





)













(49,479





)









Purchase and maturity of short-term investment









25,246

















(24,356





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(10,162





)













(73,835





)











Financing activities























Borrowings under revolving line of credit









600,000

















835,000













Repayments under revolving line of credit









(600,000





)













(835,000





)









Repayment of convertible notes









—

















(315,763





)









Purchase and retirement of common stock









(10,217





)













(20,982





)









Share-based compensation tax withholdings









(19,021





)













(16,375





)









Proceeds on stock option exercises









10,887

















1,297













Deposits and other









2,968

















(2,840





)











Net cash used in financing activities











(15,383





)













(354,663





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(12,281





)













15,571













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









357,271

















(188,466





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









303,222

















491,688













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





660,493













$





303,222



























FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor & Media Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791



m







ollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.