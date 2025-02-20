News & Insights

FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million, Decline from Prior Year, with Record Full Year Performance and 2025 Guidance

February 20, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

FTI Consulting reported Q4 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3%, with record annual revenues of $3.699 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with fourth quarter revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from the prior year quarter, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the previous year. However, the company achieved record full-year revenues of $3.699 billion, a 6% increase from 2023, and reported a full-year EPS of $7.81, up from $7.71. The decrease in fourth quarter performance was attributed to lower demand in certain segments, but significant gains in overall annual performance were noted. The company also announced a special charge related to workforce adjustments and provided guidance for 2025, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.81 billion and EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24. CEO Steven H. Gunby expressed confidence in the firm’s long-term growth despite ongoing headwinds.

Potential Positives

  • Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion, Up 6% Compared to Prior Year
  • Full Year 2024 Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.81, Up from $7.71 in Previous Year
  • Improved Cash Position with Cash and Cash Equivalents Increasing to $660.5 Million from $328.7 Million Year Over Year
  • 2025 Revenue Guidance Projects Solid Performance, Anticipating Revenues Between $3.660 Billion and $3.810 Billion

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenues decreased by 3.2% compared to the prior year quarter, indicating lower demand in critical segments such as Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter dropped significantly to $49.7 million from $81.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a downturn in profitability.
  • The announcement of a special charge of approximately $17 million for the first quarter of 2025, resulting from staff reductions, signals potential operational challenges ahead.

FAQ

What were FTI Consulting's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

FTI Consulting reported fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from $924.7 million in the prior year quarter.

How did FTI Consulting's full year 2024 revenues compare to the previous year?

The full year 2024 revenues reached a record $3.699 billion, up 6% from $3.489 billion in the prior year.

What was FTI Consulting's EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024?

The earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.

What are FTI Consulting's guidance estimates for 2025?

For full year 2025, FTI Consulting estimates revenues between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion, with EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24.

What changes occurred in FTI Consulting's cash position in 2024?

FTI Consulting's cash and cash equivalents increased to $660.5 million at the end of 2024, compared to $328.7 million at the end of 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release





  • Fourth


    Quarter


    2024


    Revenues of


    $894.9 Million


    , Down


    3%


    Compared to


    $924.7 Million


    in


    Prior Year Quarter




  • Fourth


    Quarter


    2024


    EPS of


    $1.38


    and Adjusted EPS of


    $1.56


    , Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of


    $2.28


    in Prior Year Quarter




  • Record Full Year


    2024


    Revenues of


    $3.699 Billion


    , Up


    6%


    Compared to


    $3.489 Billion


    in Prior Year




  • Record Full Year


    2024


    EPS of


    $7.81


    and Adjusted EPS of


    $7.99,


    Compared to EPS and Adjusted EPS of


    $7.71


    in Prior Year




  • Introduces 2025 Guidance






WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



For the full year 2024, revenues of $3.699 billion increased $209.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $3.489 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by revenue growth in all business segments. Net income of $280.1 million compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower income taxes and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year.



Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.81 compared to $7.71 in the prior year. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.99 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in the prior year.




Steven H. Gunby

, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Though a number of headwinds that we saw towards the end of 2024 resulted in second half performance that was below our expectations, we are pleased that, in aggregate, 2024 was yet another year of record revenues and earnings per share. Notwithstanding those headwinds, many of which we expect to persist into 2025, we continue to feel confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”




Cash Position and Capital Allocation



Net cash provided by operating activities of $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation payments, forgivable loan issuances, operating expenses and income tax payments.



Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $386.3 million at September 30, 2024. There was no debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 or in either of the comparative periods.



During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 51,717 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $197.53 for a total cost of $10.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, approximately $450.4 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results



Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million decreased $29.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to revenues of $924.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Net income of $49.7 million compared to $81.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct compensation and SG&A expenses, and the aforementioned special charge of $8.2 million, which was partially offset by lower income taxes and an FX remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.



Fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS of $1.56 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.




Fourth


Quarter


2024


Segment Results




Corporate Finance & Restructuring



Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $29.8 million, or 8.2%, to $335.7 million in the quarter compared to $365.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for transformation & strategy and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, compared to $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in contractor costs and compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.




Forensic and Litigation Consulting



Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.4 million, or 6.3%, to $175.9 million in the quarter compared to $165.5 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.4 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for data and analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.




Economic Consulting



Economic Consulting revenues of $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Higher merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues were offset by lower international arbitration and non-M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, compared to $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher bad debt and an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.




Technology



Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $10.3 million, or 10.2%, to $90.6 million in the quarter compared to $100.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, compared to $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was largely due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.




Strategic Communications



Strategic Communications segment revenues of $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Higher demand for financial communications services was offset by lower demand for corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.




First Quarter 2025 Special Charge



The Company’s actions to align staffing with demand continued into the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an estimated first quarter special charge of approximately $17 million. Together with the $8.2 million special charge in the fourth quarter of 2024, the estimated combined special charge of approximately $25 million reflects the termination of approximately 4% of the Company’s more than 8,300 employees. The Company expects that such actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in cost savings of approximately $70 million of salary- and benefits-related compensation costs in full year 2025.




2025 Guidance:



The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2025 will range between $7.44 and $8.24 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.60. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to the aforementioned first quarter of 2025 special charge, which the Company estimates will be approximately $17 million, or $0.36 per share.




Fourth


Quarter and Full Year


2024


Conference Call



FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website

here

.




About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at

www.fticonsulting.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures




In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")


under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:





  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA




  • Adjusted EBITDA




  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin




  • Adjusted Net Income




  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share





We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.




We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.




We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.




Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.




Safe Harbor Statement




This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.




FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW









































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands, except per share amounts)





December 31,


December 31,





2024




2023


Assets





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
660,493


$
303,222

Accounts receivable, net


1,020,174



1,102,142

Current portion of notes receivable


44,894



30,997

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


93,953



119,092

Total current assets


1,819,514



1,555,453

Property and equipment, net


150,295



159,662

Operating lease assets


198,318



208,910

Goodwill


1,226,556



1,234,569

Intangible assets, net


16,770



18,285

Notes receivable, net


109,119



75,431

Other assets


76,258



73,568


Total assets

$
3,596,830


$
3,325,878


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





Current liabilities




Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$
224,394


$
223,758

Accrued compensation


639,745



601,074

Billings in excess of services provided


67,620



67,937

Total current liabilities


931,759



892,769

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


208,036



223,774

Deferred income taxes


111,825



140,976

Other liabilities


86,920



86,939


Total liabilities


1,338,540



1,344,458


Stockholders’ equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding










Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,913 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)


359



355

Additional paid-in capital


39,650



16,760

Retained earnings


2,394,853



2,114,765

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(176,572
)


(150,460
)


Total stockholders’ equity


2,258,290



1,981,420


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
3,596,830


$
3,325,878


























































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024




2023


(Unaudited)


Revenues
$
894,924


$
924,684


Operating expenses



Direct cost of revenues

624,864



613,809

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,051



194,634

Special charges

8,230






Amortization of intangible assets

1,034



1,220



842,179



809,663


Operating income

52,745



115,021


Other income (expense)



Interest income and other

7,779



(8,088
)

Interest expense

(716
)


(3,896
)



7,063



(11,984
)


Income before income tax provision

59,808



103,037


Income tax provision

10,098



21,404


Net income
$
49,710


$
81,633


Earnings per common share ― basic
$
1.41


$
2.34


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic

35,317



34,889


Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
1.38


$
2.28


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted

35,855



35,778


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—
$
(41,713
)

$
28,244


Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(41,713
)


28,244


Comprehensive income
$
7,997


$
109,877






















































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(in thousands, except per share data)




Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Revenues
$
3,698,652


$
3,489,242


Operating expenses



Direct cost of revenues

2,516,726



2,354,216

Selling, general and administrative expenses

822,151



751,306

Special charges

8,230






Amortization of intangible assets

4,183



6,159



3,351,290



3,111,681


Operating income

347,362



377,561


Other income (expense)



Interest income and other

10,360



(4,867
)

Interest expense

(6,951
)


(14,331
)



3,409



(19,198
)


Income before income tax provision

350,771



358,363


Income tax provision

70,683



83,471


Net income
$
280,088


$
274,892


Earnings per common share ― basic
$
7.96


$
8.10


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic

35,208



33,924


Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
7.81


$
7.71


Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted

35,845



35,646


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—
$
(26,112
)

$
26,262


Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(26,112
)


26,262


Comprehensive income
$
253,976


$
301,154






































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS




(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,





2024




2023



2024




2023



(Unaudited)



Net income

$
49,710


$
81,633

$
280,088


$
274,892

Add back:








Special charges


8,230







8,230






Tax impact of special charges


(1,857
)






(1,857
)






Adjusted Net Income

$
56,083


$
81,633

$
286,461


$
274,892


Earnings per common share — diluted

$
1.38


$
2.28

$
7.81


$
7.71

Add back:








Special charges


0.23







0.23






Tax impact of special charges


(0.05
)






(0.05
)






Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted

$
1.56


$
2.28

$
7.99


$
7.71


Weighted average number of common shares


outstanding ― diluted


35,855



35,778


35,845



35,646






































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE





Year Ended December 31, 2025




Low


High


Guidance on estimated earnings per common share



diluted (GAAP)


(1)

$
7.44


$
8.24

Special charges


0.48



0.48

Tax impact of special charges


(0.12
)


(0.12
)


Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)


(1)

$
7.80


$
8.60



(1)

The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.



























































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA




(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
49,710

Interest income and other














(7,779
)

Interest expense














716

Income tax provision














10,098


Operating income

$
36,096

$
14,305

$
14,393

$
1,275

$
12,534

$
(25,858
)

$
52,745

Depreciation of property and equipment


2,587


1,704


1,407


4,623


910


503



11,734

Amortization of intangible assets


736


229










69







1,034

Special charges


5,326


1,785


8


667


295


149



8,230


Adjusted EBITDA

$
44,745

$
18,023

$
15,808

$
6,565

$
13,808

$
(25,206
)

$
73,743






















































































































































































































































Year Ended


December 31, 2024


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
280,088

Interest income and other














(10,360
)

Interest expense














6,951

Income tax provision














70,683


Operating income

$
225,711

$
77,490

$
104,090

$
41,875

$
45,790

$
(147,594
)

$
347,362

Depreciation of property and equipment


10,251


6,604


5,400


15,999


3,607


2,049



43,910

Amortization of intangible assets


3,068


838










277







4,183

Special charges


5,326


1,785


8


667


295


149



8,230


Adjusted EBITDA

$
244,356

$
86,717

$
109,498

$
58,541

$
49,969

$
(145,396
)

$
403,685









































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA




(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023




(Unaudited)


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
81,633

Interest income and other














8,088

Interest expense














3,896

Income tax provision














21,404


Operating income

$
61,779

$
17,415

$
36,801

$
8,393

$
14,703

$
(24,070
)

$
115,021

Depreciation of property and equipment


2,597


1,680


1,534


3,992


875


475



11,153

Amortization of intangible assets


1,010


152










58







1,220


Adjusted EBITDA

$
65,386

$
19,247

$
38,335

$
12,385

$
15,636

$
(23,595
)

$
127,394

















Year Ended


December 31, 2023


Corporate Finance & Restructuring


Forensic and Litigation Consulting


Economic Consulting


Technology


Strategic Communications


Unallocated Corporate


Total


Net income













$
274,892

Interest income and other














4,867

Interest expense














14,331

Income tax provision














83,471


Operating income

$
216,504

$
81,296

$
109,818

$
48,196

$
47,167

$
(125,420
)

$
377,561

Depreciation of property and equipment


9,254


6,030


5,989


14,515


3,445


1,846



41,079

Amortization of intangible assets


5,079


783










297







6,159


Adjusted EBITDA

$
230,837

$
88,109

$
115,807

$
62,711

$
50,909

$
(123,574
)

$
424,799






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT




Segment




Revenues


Adjusted




EBITDA


Adjusted EBITDA




Margin


Utilization


Average




Billable


Rate


Billable




Headcount



(in thousands)








(at period end)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(Unaudited)












Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
335,713


$
44,745


13.3
%

52
%

$
527

2,286

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

175,863



18,023


10.2
%

55
%

$
392

1,542

Economic Consulting

206,103



15,808


7.7
%

60
%

$
610

1,110

Technology

(1)

90,645



6,565


7.2
%

N/M

N/M

714

Strategic Communications

(1)

86,600



13,808


15.9
%

N/M

N/M

981


$
894,924


$
98,949


11.1
%





6,633

Unallocated Corporate



(25,206
)










Adjusted EBITDA


$
73,743


8.2
%





















Year Ended


December 31, 2024












Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
1,391,206


$
244,356


17.6
%

58
%

$
510

2,286

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

690,211



86,717


12.6
%

57
%

$
390

1,542

Economic Consulting

863,557



109,498


12.7
%

66
%

$
584

1,110

Technology

(1)

417,637



58,541


14.0
%

N/M

N/M

714

Strategic Communications

(1)

336,041



49,969


14.9
%

N/M

N/M

981


$
3,698,652


$
549,081


14.8
%





6,633

Unallocated Corporate



(145,396
)










Adjusted EBITDA


$
403,685


10.9
%





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


(Unaudited)












Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
365,554


$
65,386


17.9
%

61
%

$
503

2,215

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

165,469



19,247


11.6
%

56
%

$
391

1,447

Economic Consulting

206,091



38,335


18.6
%

65
%

$
586

1,089

Technology

(1)

100,933



12,385


12.3
%

N/M

N/M

628

Strategic Communications

(1)

86,637



15,636


18.0
%

N/M

N/M

971


$
924,684


$
150,989


16.3
%





6,350

Unallocated Corporate



(23,595
)










Adjusted EBITDA


$
127,394


13.8
%





















Year Ended


December 31, 2023












Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
1,346,678


$
230,837


17.1
%

60
%

$
494

2,215

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

654,105



88,109


13.5
%

57
%

$
386

1,447

Economic Consulting

771,374



115,807


15.0
%

67
%

$
547

1,089

Technology

(1)

387,855



62,711


16.2
%

N/M

N/M

628

Strategic Communications

(1)

329,230



50,909


15.5
%

N/M

N/M

971


$
3,489,242


$
548,373


15.7
%





6,350

Unallocated Corporate



(123,574
)










Adjusted EBITDA


$
424,799


12.2
%





















N/M Not meaningful




(1)

The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.



























































































































































































































































































































































































FTI CONSULTING, INC.




CONSOLIDATED


STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)




Year Ended December 31




2024




2023


Operating activities



Net income
$
280,088


$
274,892

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation of property and equipment

43,910



41,079

Amortization of intangible assets

4,183



6,159

Amortization of notes receivable

51,621



27,784

Provision for expected credit losses

50,315



35,149

Share-based compensation

38,436



29,534

Deferred income taxes

(16,605
)


(25,453
)

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

(779
)


3,818

Amortization of debt issuance costs and other

1,082



1,925

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:



Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled

18,340



(229,296
)

Notes receivable

(99,892
)


(50,703
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,810
)


7,606

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

12,875



8,687

Income taxes

(29,441
)


29,335

Accrued compensation

43,503



50,186

Billings in excess of services provided

271



13,759


Net cash provided by operating activities

395,097



224,461


Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment and other

(35,408
)


(49,479
)

Purchase and maturity of short-term investment

25,246



(24,356
)


Net cash used in investing activities

(10,162
)


(73,835
)


Financing activities



Borrowings under revolving line of credit

600,000



835,000

Repayments under revolving line of credit

(600,000
)


(835,000
)

Repayment of convertible notes






(315,763
)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

(10,217
)


(20,982
)

Share-based compensation tax withholdings

(19,021
)


(16,375
)

Proceeds on stock option exercises

10,887



1,297

Deposits and other

2,968



(2,840
)


Net cash used in financing activities

(15,383
)


(354,663
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(12,281
)


15,571

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

357,271



(188,466
)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

303,222



491,688

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
660,493


$
303,222









FTI Consulting, Inc.



555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004


+1.202.312.9100




Investor & Media Contact:



Mollie Hawkes


+1.617.747.1791

m



ollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com







