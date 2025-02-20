FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenues of $894.9 Million, Decline from Prior Year, with Record Full Year Performance and 2025 Guidance

FTI Consulting reported Q4 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3%, with record annual revenues of $3.699 billion.
FTI Consulting, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with fourth quarter revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from the prior year quarter, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the previous year. However, the company achieved record full-year revenues of $3.699 billion, a 6% increase from 2023, and reported a full-year EPS of $7.81, up from $7.71. The decrease in fourth quarter performance was attributed to lower demand in certain segments, but significant gains in overall annual performance were noted. The company also announced a special charge related to workforce adjustments and provided guidance for 2025, estimating revenues between $3.66 billion and $3.81 billion and EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24. CEO Steven H. Gunby expressed confidence in the firm’s long-term growth despite ongoing headwinds.
Potential Positives
- Record Full Year 2024 Revenues of $3.699 Billion, Up 6% Compared to Prior Year
- Full Year 2024 Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.81, Up from $7.71 in Previous Year
- Improved Cash Position with Cash and Cash Equivalents Increasing to $660.5 Million from $328.7 Million Year Over Year
- 2025 Revenue Guidance Projects Solid Performance, Anticipating Revenues Between $3.660 Billion and $3.810 Billion
Potential Negatives
- Fourth quarter 2024 revenues decreased by 3.2% compared to the prior year quarter, indicating lower demand in critical segments such as Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology.
- Net income for the fourth quarter dropped significantly to $49.7 million from $81.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a downturn in profitability.
- The announcement of a special charge of approximately $17 million for the first quarter of 2025, resulting from staff reductions, signals potential operational challenges ahead.
FAQ
What were FTI Consulting's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?
FTI Consulting reported fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million, down 3% from $924.7 million in the prior year quarter.
How did FTI Consulting's full year 2024 revenues compare to the previous year?
The full year 2024 revenues reached a record $3.699 billion, up 6% from $3.489 billion in the prior year.
What was FTI Consulting's EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024?
The earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.38, compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.
What are FTI Consulting's guidance estimates for 2025?
For full year 2025, FTI Consulting estimates revenues between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion, with EPS ranging from $7.44 to $8.24.
What changes occurred in FTI Consulting's cash position in 2024?
FTI Consulting's cash and cash equivalents increased to $660.5 million at the end of 2024, compared to $328.7 million at the end of 2023.
$FCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 831,045 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,837,630
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 532,664 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,808,070
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 513,549 shares (+9995.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,154,620
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 472,245 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,260,186
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 407,631 shares (+166.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,910,513
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 360,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,921,600
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 274,674 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,498,441
Full Release
Introduces 2025 Guidance
WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
For the full year 2024, revenues of $3.699 billion increased $209.4 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $3.489 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by revenue growth in all business segments. Net income of $280.1 million compared to $274.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower income taxes and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, compared to $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the prior year.
Full year 2024 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.81 compared to $7.71 in the prior year. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2024 Adjusted EPS of $7.99 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.71 in the prior year.
Steven H. Gunby
, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “Though a number of headwinds that we saw towards the end of 2024 resulted in second half performance that was below our expectations, we are pleased that, in aggregate, 2024 was yet another year of record revenues and earnings per share. Notwithstanding those headwinds, many of which we expect to persist into 2025, we continue to feel confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”
Cash Position and Capital Allocation
Net cash provided by operating activities of $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation payments, forgivable loan issuances, operating expenses and income tax payments.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $386.3 million at September 30, 2024. There was no debt outstanding at December 31, 2024 or in either of the comparative periods.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 51,717 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $197.53 for a total cost of $10.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, approximately $450.4 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $894.9 million decreased $29.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to revenues of $924.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Technology segments, which was partially offset by higher demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Net income of $49.7 million compared to $81.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower revenues, an increase in direct compensation and SG&A expenses, and the aforementioned special charge of $8.2 million, which was partially offset by lower income taxes and an FX remeasurement gain compared to an FX remeasurement loss in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.
Fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $1.38 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS of $1.56 compared to $2.28 in the prior year quarter.
Fourth
Quarter
2024
Segment Results
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $29.8 million, or 8.2%, to $335.7 million in the quarter compared to $365.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for transformation & strategy and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, compared to $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in contractor costs and compensation expenses compared to the prior year quarter.
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $10.4 million, or 6.3%, to $175.9 million in the quarter compared to $165.5 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $2.4 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for data and analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, compared to $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.
Economic Consulting
Economic Consulting revenues of $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Higher merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues were offset by lower international arbitration and non-M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, compared to $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher bad debt and an increase in compensation compared to the prior year quarter.
Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $10.3 million, or 10.2%, to $90.6 million in the quarter compared to $100.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, compared to $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was largely due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.
Strategic Communications
Strategic Communications segment revenues of $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Higher demand for financial communications services was offset by lower demand for corporate reputation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.
First Quarter 2025 Special Charge
The Company’s actions to align staffing with demand continued into the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an estimated first quarter special charge of approximately $17 million. Together with the $8.2 million special charge in the fourth quarter of 2024, the estimated combined special charge of approximately $25 million reflects the termination of approximately 4% of the Company’s more than 8,300 employees. The Company expects that such actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in cost savings of approximately $70 million of salary- and benefits-related compensation costs in full year 2025.
2025 Guidance:
The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.660 billion and $3.810 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2025 will range between $7.44 and $8.24 and Adjusted EPS will range between $7.80 and $8.60. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to the aforementioned first quarter of 2025 special charge, which the Company estimates will be approximately $17 million, or $0.36 per share.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at
www.fticonsulting.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures")
under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income, which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.
We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.
We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
660,493
$
303,222
Accounts receivable, net
1,020,174
1,102,142
Current portion of notes receivable
44,894
30,997
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
93,953
119,092
Total current assets
1,819,514
1,555,453
Property and equipment, net
150,295
159,662
Operating lease assets
198,318
208,910
Goodwill
1,226,556
1,234,569
Intangible assets, net
16,770
18,285
Notes receivable, net
109,119
75,431
Other assets
76,258
73,568
Total assets
$
3,596,830
$
3,325,878
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
$
224,394
$
223,758
Accrued compensation
639,745
601,074
Billings in excess of services provided
67,620
67,937
Total current liabilities
931,759
892,769
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
208,036
223,774
Deferred income taxes
111,825
140,976
Other liabilities
86,920
86,939
Total liabilities
1,338,540
1,344,458
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,913 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)
359
355
Additional paid-in capital
39,650
16,760
Retained earnings
2,394,853
2,114,765
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(176,572
)
(150,460
)
Total stockholders’ equity
2,258,290
1,981,420
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,596,830
$
3,325,878
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
894,924
$
924,684
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues
624,864
613,809
Selling, general and administrative expenses
208,051
194,634
Special charges
8,230
—
Amortization of intangible assets
1,034
1,220
842,179
809,663
Operating income
52,745
115,021
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other
7,779
(8,088
)
Interest expense
(716
)
(3,896
)
7,063
(11,984
)
Income before income tax provision
59,808
103,037
Income tax provision
10,098
21,404
Net income
$
49,710
$
81,633
Earnings per common share ― basic
$
1.41
$
2.34
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
35,317
34,889
Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
1.38
$
2.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
35,855
35,778
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—
$
(41,713
)
$
28,244
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(41,713
)
28,244
Comprehensive income
$
7,997
$
109,877
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
3,698,652
$
3,489,242
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues
2,516,726
2,354,216
Selling, general and administrative expenses
822,151
751,306
Special charges
8,230
—
Amortization of intangible assets
4,183
6,159
3,351,290
3,111,681
Operating income
347,362
377,561
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other
10,360
(4,867
)
Interest expense
(6,951
)
(14,331
)
3,409
(19,198
)
Income before income tax provision
350,771
358,363
Income tax provision
70,683
83,471
Net income
$
280,088
$
274,892
Earnings per common share ― basic
$
7.96
$
8.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
35,208
33,924
Earnings per common share ― diluted
$
7.81
$
7.71
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
35,845
35,646
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $—
$
(26,112
)
$
26,262
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(26,112
)
26,262
Comprehensive income
$
253,976
$
301,154
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Net income
$
49,710
$
81,633
$
280,088
$
274,892
Add back:
Special charges
8,230
—
8,230
—
Tax impact of special charges
(1,857
)
—
(1,857
)
—
Adjusted Net Income
$
56,083
$
81,633
$
286,461
$
274,892
Earnings per common share — diluted
$
1.38
$
2.28
$
7.81
$
7.71
Add back:
Special charges
0.23
—
0.23
—
Tax impact of special charges
(0.05
)
—
(0.05
)
—
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted
$
1.56
$
2.28
$
7.99
$
7.71
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding ― diluted
35,855
35,778
35,845
35,646
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Low
High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share
—
diluted (GAAP)
(1)
$
7.44
$
8.24
Special charges
0.48
0.48
Tax impact of special charges
(0.12
)
(0.12
)
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
(1)
$
7.80
$
8.60
(1)
The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
49,710
Interest income and other
(7,779
)
Interest expense
716
Income tax provision
10,098
Operating income
$
36,096
$
14,305
$
14,393
$
1,275
$
12,534
$
(25,858
)
$
52,745
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,587
1,704
1,407
4,623
910
503
11,734
Amortization of intangible assets
736
229
—
—
69
—
1,034
Special charges
5,326
1,785
8
667
295
149
8,230
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,745
$
18,023
$
15,808
$
6,565
$
13,808
$
(25,206
)
$
73,743
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
280,088
Interest income and other
(10,360
)
Interest expense
6,951
Income tax provision
70,683
Operating income
$
225,711
$
77,490
$
104,090
$
41,875
$
45,790
$
(147,594
)
$
347,362
Depreciation of property and equipment
10,251
6,604
5,400
15,999
3,607
2,049
43,910
Amortization of intangible assets
3,068
838
—
—
277
—
4,183
Special charges
5,326
1,785
8
667
295
149
8,230
Adjusted EBITDA
$
244,356
$
86,717
$
109,498
$
58,541
$
49,969
$
(145,396
)
$
403,685
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
81,633
Interest income and other
8,088
Interest expense
3,896
Income tax provision
21,404
Operating income
$
61,779
$
17,415
$
36,801
$
8,393
$
14,703
$
(24,070
)
$
115,021
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,597
1,680
1,534
3,992
875
475
11,153
Amortization of intangible assets
1,010
152
—
—
58
—
1,220
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,386
$
19,247
$
38,335
$
12,385
$
15,636
$
(23,595
)
$
127,394
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Economic Consulting
Technology
Strategic Communications
Unallocated Corporate
Total
Net income
$
274,892
Interest income and other
4,867
Interest expense
14,331
Income tax provision
83,471
Operating income
$
216,504
$
81,296
$
109,818
$
48,196
$
47,167
$
(125,420
)
$
377,561
Depreciation of property and equipment
9,254
6,030
5,989
14,515
3,445
1,846
41,079
Amortization of intangible assets
5,079
783
—
—
297
—
6,159
Adjusted EBITDA
$
230,837
$
88,109
$
115,807
$
62,711
$
50,909
$
(123,574
)
$
424,799
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Segment
Revenues
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
Utilization
Average
Billable
Rate
Billable
Headcount
(in thousands)
(at period end)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
335,713
$
44,745
13.3
%
52
%
$
527
2,286
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
175,863
18,023
10.2
%
55
%
$
392
1,542
Economic Consulting
206,103
15,808
7.7
%
60
%
$
610
1,110
Technology
(1)
90,645
6,565
7.2
%
N/M
N/M
714
Strategic Communications
(1)
86,600
13,808
15.9
%
N/M
N/M
981
$
894,924
$
98,949
11.1
%
6,633
Unallocated Corporate
(25,206
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
73,743
8.2
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
1,391,206
$
244,356
17.6
%
58
%
$
510
2,286
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
690,211
86,717
12.6
%
57
%
$
390
1,542
Economic Consulting
863,557
109,498
12.7
%
66
%
$
584
1,110
Technology
(1)
417,637
58,541
14.0
%
N/M
N/M
714
Strategic Communications
(1)
336,041
49,969
14.9
%
N/M
N/M
981
$
3,698,652
$
549,081
14.8
%
6,633
Unallocated Corporate
(145,396
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
403,685
10.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
365,554
$
65,386
17.9
%
61
%
$
503
2,215
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
165,469
19,247
11.6
%
56
%
$
391
1,447
Economic Consulting
206,091
38,335
18.6
%
65
%
$
586
1,089
Technology
(1)
100,933
12,385
12.3
%
N/M
N/M
628
Strategic Communications
(1)
86,637
15,636
18.0
%
N/M
N/M
971
$
924,684
$
150,989
16.3
%
6,350
Unallocated Corporate
(23,595
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
127,394
13.8
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
Corporate Finance & Restructuring
$
1,346,678
$
230,837
17.1
%
60
%
$
494
2,215
Forensic and Litigation Consulting
654,105
88,109
13.5
%
57
%
$
386
1,447
Economic Consulting
771,374
115,807
15.0
%
67
%
$
547
1,089
Technology
(1)
387,855
62,711
16.2
%
N/M
N/M
628
Strategic Communications
(1)
329,230
50,909
15.5
%
N/M
N/M
971
$
3,489,242
$
548,373
15.7
%
6,350
Unallocated Corporate
(123,574
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
424,799
12.2
%
N/M Not meaningful
(1)
The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
280,088
$
274,892
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
43,910
41,079
Amortization of intangible assets
4,183
6,159
Amortization of notes receivable
51,621
27,784
Provision for expected credit losses
50,315
35,149
Share-based compensation
38,436
29,534
Deferred income taxes
(16,605
)
(25,453
)
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
(779
)
3,818
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
1,082
1,925
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled
18,340
(229,296
)
Notes receivable
(99,892
)
(50,703
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,810
)
7,606
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
12,875
8,687
Income taxes
(29,441
)
29,335
Accrued compensation
43,503
50,186
Billings in excess of services provided
271
13,759
Net cash provided by operating activities
395,097
224,461
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment and other
(35,408
)
(49,479
)
Purchase and maturity of short-term investment
25,246
(24,356
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,162
)
(73,835
)
Financing activities
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
600,000
835,000
Repayments under revolving line of credit
(600,000
)
(835,000
)
Repayment of convertible notes
—
(315,763
)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
(10,217
)
(20,982
)
Share-based compensation tax withholdings
(19,021
)
(16,375
)
Proceeds on stock option exercises
10,887
1,297
Deposits and other
2,968
(2,840
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(15,383
)
(354,663
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(12,281
)
15,571
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
357,271
(188,466
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
303,222
491,688
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
660,493
$
303,222
