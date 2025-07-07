FTI Consulting Releases 2025 U.S. Online Retail Report, Projects E-Commerce Sales to Reach $1.27 Trillion Amid Market Share Plateau Concerns

FTI Consulting projects U.S. e-commerce sales to reach $1.27 trillion in 2025, with market share growth slowing.

FTI Consulting, Inc. has released its 2025 U.S. Online Retail Report, projecting e-commerce sales will reach $1.27 trillion this year, reflecting an 8.5% increase from 2024. However, the report indicates that the online retail market may be nearing its maximum share, with expectations that e-commerce will account for 23.5% of U.S. retail sales in 2025, up from 22.7% in the previous year, but with growth slowing as it approaches a ceiling near 30% by 2030. The report highlights that inflation significantly contributed to perceived growth in retail sales since 2020, with real sales growth being weak since 2023 amidst cooling discretionary spending and economic uncertainties. Brands are adapting by embracing partnerships and shifting away from standalone direct-to-consumer models. The report emphasizes the need for companies to deliver value across various shopping channels to succeed in this evolving landscape.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the release of its





2025 U.S. Online Retail Report





which projects e-commerce sales will hit $1.27 trillion in 2025, an 8.5% increase over last year. Despite the positive projection, the report found that online retail market share may be approaching a ceiling by the end of the decade, as consumers look for e-commerce to be increasingly integrated with all their retail experiences.





The firm’s



Retail & Consumer Products



practice, which conducted the analysis for the report, expects e-commerce will account for 23.5% of U.S. retail market share in 2025, up slightly from 22.7% in 2024 and 21.6% in 2023, while the online channel’s share gains are expected to decelerate further and approach a plateau near 30% by 2030.





Taking a closer look, total retail sales from 2020-2024 rose a combined $2.4 trillion above pre-COVID expectations, but that number may be misleading, with 40% of that growth attributable to inflation. Similarly, online retail sales from 2020-2024 were $932 billion above pre-COVID expectations, as the “pull forward” effect during the COVID period altered shopping patterns and accelerated share gains for the online channel that have since slowed notably.





“While consumers have continued to increase their spending, inflation-adjusted sales growth has been marginal or negative since 2023 as the retail sector struggles to generate real sales growth,” said



Jeff Wray



, a Senior Managing Director, and U.S. Leader of FTI Consulting’s Retail & Consumer Products industry and Business Transformation practices. “While inflation is trending lower, discretionary spending is cooling amid tariff concerns, a cautionary jobs market and geopolitical uncertainty. These dynamics are weighing on consumers’ minds, and prospects for their spending appetite in the second half of the year are subdued.”





The report also highlights how brands are adapting, evolving and embracing retail partnerships that they once sought to avoid. Shoppers’ excitement around events like Amazon’s Prime Day, and the revenue boost it brings to retailers, is evidence that the old direct-to-customer (“DTC”) models aren’t enough on their own anymore.





“This evolution marks a critical moment for online retail. It’s no longer just about who owns the customer relationship; it’s about who can deliver value across every channel the consumer chooses to shop,” said,



Michael Eisenband



, Global Leader of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. “The DTC revolution isn’t over. It’s simply evolved. The next wave of winners will be those who invest wisely, scale intentionally and build capabilities that connect the dots across every consumer touchpoint — from livestream to doorstep, and everything in between.”





For more information, read the full report



here



.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Nick Emmons





+1.617.510.1676







nick.emmons@fticonsulting.com





