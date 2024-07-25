FTI Consulting Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Business advisory firm FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) reported Thursday that net income for the second quarter increased to $83.95 million or $2.34 per share from $62.40 million or $1.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 10 percent to $949.16 million from $864.59 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.02 per share on revenues of $938.67 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.10 to $8.60 per share on revenues between $3.70 billion and $3.79 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.50 per share on revenues between $3.65 billion and $3.79 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $8.45 per share on revenues of $3.77 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.