FTI Consulting lowers FY24 EPS view $7.90-$8.35 from $8.10-$8.60

Consensus $8.53. The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2024 will range between $3.7B and $3.75B, which compares to the prior range of between $3.7B and $3.79B. Consensus $3.76B. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2024 will range between $7.90 and $8.35, which compares to the prior range of between $8.10 and $8.60. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.
