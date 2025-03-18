FTI Consulting, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci to Compass Lexecon as Expert in Economics and AI

Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci joins FTI Consulting's Compass Lexecon, enhancing expertise in platform economics and AI applications.

FTI Consulting, Inc. announced that Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci has joined its Compass Lexecon subsidiary as an affiliate. Dr. Ekmekci is a Professor of Economics at Boston College, specializing in industrial organization, platform economics, and artificial intelligence. His extensive experience includes consulting on auction design and competitive procurements for satellite broadband, as well as mergers and investigations across various industries including semiconductors and telecommunications. Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Ekmekci's addition, noting that his expertise will enhance the team's capabilities. Dr. Ekmekci has received grants related to AI and has researched platform economics, contributing to prestigious academic publications. He conveyed eagerness to collaborate with Compass Lexecon to navigate the evolving challenges in the digital landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced



Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci



has affiliated with the firm’s



Compass Lexecon



subsidiary.





Dr. Ekmekci is a Professor of Economics at Boston College and an expert in industrial organization, platform economics and artificial intelligence. He has served as an expert in various matters of auction design and competitive procurements for satellite broadband and has consulted on mergers and investigations in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductor, computer hardware, telecommunication and internet platforms.





Compass Lexecon Chairman



Daniel R. Fischel



said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ekmekci to our growing team of affiliates at Compass Lexecon. His expertise and research, including across digital platforms and the use of AI, will enhance the depth of capabilities we provide to our clients.”





Dr. Ekmekci has received multiple grants in AI, including the use of algorithms to determine pricing and potential collusion. He has also worked on cases involving Standard Essential Patents, developing economic models to analyze the optimal licensing practice from a social welfare perspective.





Dr. Ekmekci has conducted research on platform economics, which studies the effect of competition and regulation in platform markets. His research has been accepted by outlets including



American Economic Review, Econometrica



and the



Review of Economic Studies and Management Science.







Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Ekmekci said, “There is an increasing reliance on platform economics, driven in part by advancements in technology. And while that means there are great opportunities, there are complex challenges to overcome. I look forward to joining the experts at Compass Lexecon as we support clients through this dynamic environment.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545









matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com







