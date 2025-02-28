FTI Consulting, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Ginger Jin to Compass Lexecon as Expert in Industrial Organization Economics

Dr. Ginger Jin joins Compass Lexecon, enhancing economic analysis expertise in mergers, antitrust, and consumer protection.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr.



Ginger Jin



has affiliated with its subsidiary



Compass Lexecon



.





Dr. Jin is an expert in industrial organization economics, serving as the Neil Moskowitz Professor of Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park. She has deep expertise in analyzing mergers and acquisitions against the backdrop of emerging technologies and the use of big data in antitrust and consumer protection.





“With the emergence of new technologies and an increased emphasis on data-driven decision making, organizations seek out Compass Lexecon experts like Ginger for solutions tailored to their needs,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman



Daniel R. Fischel



. “Her arrival strengthens our ability to provide cutting-edge economic analysis to our clients to ensure the best possible outcomes.”





Dr. Jin’s research focuses on resolving information disparities among economic agents to support balanced and efficient outcomes. She has worked across several industries including retail food safety, health insurance, prescription drugs, e-commerce, regulatory inspection, scientific innovation, data regulation and consumer protection. Previously, she served as Director of the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission.





Dr. Jin is currently a managing editor of the



International Journal of Industrial Organization



, an advisory council member of the



Journal of Industrial Economics



and a board member of the Industrial Organization Society. She has also been a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research since 2012.





Commenting on her affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Jin said, “This firm is known globally as a powerhouse in economic consulting, and I am proud to join a team of such talented professionals as we deliver expert-driven, quantifiable insights and solutions to clients.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545









matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com







