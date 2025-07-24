FTI Consulting Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.70 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $83.95 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.9 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $943.66 million from $949.16 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.70 Mln. vs. $83.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $943.66 Mln vs. $949.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3.66 - $3.76 Bln

