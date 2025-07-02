FTI Consulting, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 24, 2025

FTI Consulting will release Q2 financial results on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the New York market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.





The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's



investor relations website



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com





