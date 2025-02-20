FTI Consulting Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $49.71 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $81.63 million, or $2.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FTI Consulting Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.08 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $894.92 million from $924.68 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.71 Mln. vs. $81.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue: $894.92 Mln vs. $924.68 Mln last year.

FY25 Revenue Guidance:- $3.660 Bln - $3.810 Bln.

FY25 EPS Guidance:- $7.80 - $8.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.