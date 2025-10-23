FTI Consulting Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $82.82 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $66.47 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $956.17 million from $926.02 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.82 Mln. vs. $66.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $956.17 Mln vs. $926.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.70

The company revised its FY25 revenue guidance to $3.685 Bln.-$3.735 Bln from $3.660 Bln. -$3.760 Bln.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.