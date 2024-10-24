FTI Consulting Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $66.466 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $83.317 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $926.019 million from $893.261 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $66.466 Mln. vs. $83.317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $926.019 Mln vs. $893.261 Mln last year.

