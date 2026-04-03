FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been FTI Consulting (FCN). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $184.06 in the previous session. FTI Consulting has gained 7.3% since the start of the year compared to the -12.2% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -17.1% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 26, 2026, FTI Consulting reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $1.39 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.71%.

For the current fiscal year, FTI Consulting is expected to post earnings of $9.3 per share on $4.01 in revenues. This represents a 5.32% change in EPS on a 5.81% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.35 per share on $4.3 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 22.04% and 7.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

FTI Consulting may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

FTI Consulting has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.7X versus its peer group's average of 13.1X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making FTI Consulting an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, FTI Consulting currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FTI Consulting passes the test. Thus, it seems as though FTI Consulting shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does FCN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FCN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). BAH has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 40.48%, and for the current fiscal year, BAH is expected to post earnings of $6.20 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation have gained 4.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.4X and a P/CF of 10.74X.

The Consulting Services industry is in the top 23% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FCN and BAH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.