FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of FTI Consulting (FCN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $187.41 in the previous session. FTI Consulting has gained 9.5% since the start of the year compared to the -9.1% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -14.8% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 26, 2026, FTI Consulting reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $1.39 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.71%.

For the current fiscal year, FTI Consulting is expected to post earnings of $9.3 per share on $4.01 in revenues. This represents a 5.32% change in EPS on a 5.81% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.35 per share on $4.3 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 22.04% and 7.16%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

FTI Consulting may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

FTI Consulting has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14X versus its peer group's average of 13.5X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making FTI Consulting an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, FTI Consulting currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FTI Consulting meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though FTI Consulting shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FCN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FCN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Stantec Inc. (STN). STN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Stantec Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 3.45%, and for the current fiscal year, STN is expected to post earnings of $4.48 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

Shares of Stantec Inc. have gained 2.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.15X and a P/CF of 15.05X.

The Consulting Services industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FCN and STN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.