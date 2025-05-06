FTI Consulting, Inc. Appoints Scott Cockerham as Senior Managing Director for Power, Renewables & Energy Transition Practice

FTI Consulting appoints Scott Cockerham as Senior Managing Director to lead Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice in Houston.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has appointed Scott Cockerham as a Senior Managing Director in its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, where he will lead the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice based in Houston. With over 20 years of experience in business transformation, restructurings, and interim management, Cockerham’s previous roles include various executive positions and he most recently served as CFO at Camin Cargo Control. His expertise is expected to enhance FTI's support for clients facing uncertainties in the evolving energy sector. Chris LeWand, leader of FTI's Global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice, emphasized the value of Cockerham’s leadership in helping clients navigate current economic and policy challenges. Cockerham expressed enthusiasm for joining FTI, highlighting the firm’s impressive capabilities in the energy industry.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Scott Cockerham as Senior Managing Director enhances leadership in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, indicating a strategic investment in the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice.

Cockerham's extensive experience (over 20 years) in business transformation and restructuring positions FTI Consulting to better support clients in navigating challenges in the energy sector.

The press release highlights a strong commitment to addressing client needs amid macroeconomic uncertainties, showcasing FTI Consulting's proactive approach to evolving market conditions.

FTI Consulting's revenue of $3.70 billion in fiscal year 2024 demonstrates the firm's strong market position and financial stability, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory under new leadership.

Potential Negatives

The need for a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment highlights potential challenges the company is facing in managing client crises, specifically in the energy sector.

The mention of "unprecedented uncertainty regarding how macroeconomic trends and policy shifts will impact the energy landscape" suggests that the company may be navigating a volatile and unstable market environment.

The appointment of Mr. Cockerham, with a history in restructuring, could indicate that the firm anticipates increased demand for turnaround services, pointing to potentially worsening conditions for its clients.

FAQ

Who is Scott Cockerham?

Scott Cockerham is a newly appointed Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting with over 20 years of experience in business transformation.

What will Scott Cockerham's role be at FTI Consulting?

He will manage the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice in the Houston office and support clients throughout the business lifecycle.

What experience does Scott Cockerham bring to FTI Consulting?

Mr. Cockerham has extensive expertise in turnarounds, restructurings, and interim management services, having served in various leadership roles.

Why is Scott Cockerham's appointment significant?

His appointment is significant due to the need for expertise in navigating the evolving challenges in the energy landscape.

How can clients benefit from FTI Consulting's services?

Clients can benefit from FTI Consulting’s expertise in diagnosing vulnerabilities and enhancing strengths to create value amid uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Insider Trading Activity

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of



Scott Cockerham



as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Mr. Cockerham will manage the Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice in the Houston office.





Mr. Cockerham has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on business transformation, turnarounds and restructurings, interim management services, transaction diligence and post-merger integration. He has served in various business leadership roles, including as chief executive officer, chief compliance officer, chief financial officer and chief development officer. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Cockerham will support clients through all phases of the business lifecycle.





“Our clients are experiencing unprecedented uncertainty regarding how macroeconomic trends and policy shifts will impact the energy landscape broadly and their business plans specifically,” said



Chris LeWand



, Leader of FTI Consulting’s Global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition practice. “I am excited for our team to be able to bring to bear Scott’s industry expertise and leadership experience to help our clients survive and thrive in this dynamic environment.”





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Cockerham was the Chief Financial Officer at Camin Cargo Control, a third-party service inspection, testing and fuel treatment provider for global energy companies. Previously, he co-led the restructuring energy team at a global consulting and advisory firm. Mr. Cockerham began his career as an officer and aviator in the U.S. Marine Corps.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Cockerham said, “I have worked alongside and across from FTI Consulting and have always been impressed by the firm’s breadth and depth of expertise, particularly in the energy space. I look forward to joining the team as we continue to help our clients diagnose their vulnerabilities and augment their strengths to navigate challenges and create value for years to come.”







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Samantha Ford





+1.617.480.7402







samantha.ford@fticonsulting.com





