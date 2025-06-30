FTI Consulting, Inc. Appoints Christopher Allen as Senior Managing Director in Financial Services Practice

FTI Consulting appoints Christopher Allen as Senior Managing Director in Financial Services to enhance payment strategies and operations.

FTI Consulting, Inc. announced the appointment of Christopher Allen as a Senior Managing Director in its Financial Services practice, focusing on banking and payments. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, Allen will assist banks, payment intermediaries, and fintechs in modernizing their products, operations, and technology to enhance customer experience. Previously, he led the Payments Sector at a Big Four firm and held positions at major financial institutions like MasterCard International and JPMorgan Chase. His appointment reflects FTI Consulting's ongoing investment in strengthening its client services amidst significant changes in the payments industry.

Potential Positives

FTI Consulting has strengthened its Financial Services practice by appointing Christopher Allen, a banking and payments expert with over 30 years of experience, thereby enhancing its capabilities in the payments sector.

Mr. Allen's extensive background at major financial institutions and a Big Four firm positions him to significantly contribute to helping clients modernize their payment systems and improve customer experience.

The appointment reflects FTI Consulting's strategic investment in expanding its client service offerings, indicating a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of banks and financial institutions.

This move aligns with the current industry trend of leveraging new technologies in the payments space, positioning FTI Consulting as a forward-thinking player in the financial services landscape.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the hiring of Christopher Allen may highlight a reliance on external expertise to solve internal challenges in financial services, potentially indicating deficiencies in existing internal capabilities.

The emphasis on the payments sector undergoing significant change suggests that FTI Consulting may be facing challenges in keeping up with industry innovations, necessitating such high-level appointments to address potential gaps.

The press release does not provide any quantitative measures of success or specific outcomes expected from Mr. Allen's appointment, raising questions about the effectiveness of this strategic hiring.

FAQ

Who is Christopher Allen?

Christopher Allen is a banking and payments expert appointed as a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting.

What is Christopher Allen's experience in financial services?

He has over 30 years of experience in industry and advisory roles, focusing on payment strategy and operations modernization.

What will Mr. Allen's role at FTI Consulting involve?

He will help banks and fintechs modernize operations, products, and technology to enhance customer experience and drive value.

Why is FTI Consulting investing in its Financial Services practice?

This investment aims to enhance client service offerings, evidenced by multiple senior appointments to the practice.

What are FTI Consulting's main areas of advisory services?

They provide services in consumer financial services, risk management, regulatory compliance, and enforcement advisory to banks and institutions.

$FCN Insider Trading Activity

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845

CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of banking and payments expert



Christopher Allen



as a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.





Mr. Allen, who is based in Charlotte, has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, in both industry and advisory positions, supporting payment strategy, customer experience and operations modernization. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Allen will help banks, payment intermediaries and fintechs modernize products, core operations, processes and underlying technology to drive value and enhance customer experience.





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Allen was the Payments Sector Lead at a Big Four firm, focusing on digital and product strategy, technology platform integration and operation transformation. Prior to his advisory roles, Mr. Allen held positions at major financial institutions including MasterCard International, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, where he managed consumer and small business transaction products.





“We’re seeing a major transition in the payments space as financial institutions leverage new technologies to upgrade legacy systems in order to meet regulatory demands, increase resilience and improve operations,” said



Stella Mendes



, Global Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Chris knows first-hand the impact inefficient processes can have on an institution and how to apply the right technologies to find solutions to those challenges.”





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Allen said, “The payments sector is undergoing significant change as consumers, businesses and governments are seeking to reduce friction in the value chain, modernize payments technologies and deliver a greatly improved customer experience. FTI Consulting boasts a vast network of experts with hands-on knowledge, and I look forward to joining my colleagues as we work to create value for our clients.”





Mr. Allen’s appointment is the latest to the Financial Services practice as part of FTI Consulting’s continued investment in client service offerings, following the recent



appointment



of seven senior professionals within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Professionals within the Financial Services practice advise banks and financial institutions across the business cycle, providing consumer financial services, risk management, regulatory compliance and enforcement advisory, and more.







