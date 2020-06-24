FTI Consulting Hires Senior MD to Turnaround & Restructuring

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced the appointment of restructuring and performance improvement specialist Kevin Barrentine as a senior managing director for its Turnaround & Restructuring practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Barrentine has more than 30 years of experience in restructuring and performance improvement of troubled and poorly-performing businesses. Before joining FTI Consulting, Barrentine served as senior managing director at Conway MacKenzie. He has also served as managing director in the restructuring practice at Deloitte.

“We are excited to add a dynamic expert such as Kevin to our team in a time when, in many cases, our clients are facing their most significant and critical challenges,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting.

Shares of the company have fared well in a year’s time. The stock has gained 24.1% massively outperforming the 6.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

The new appointment comes on the heels of FTI Consulting’s recent appointment of licensed insolvency practitioner Matt Callaghan as a senior managing director and oil & gas specialist Kieran Douglas as a managing director in the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment in London. Boosting the segment through these appointments appears to be part of the company’s efforts to enhance its employees’ skill sets and improve offerings.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. ESTC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign is estimated at 26%, 15% and 31.2%, respectively.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.