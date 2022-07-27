FTI Consulting (FCN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN will report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28, before the opening bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters and delivering an earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 738 million, indicating growth of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is expected to have benefited from higher demand across Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, Technology and Corporate Finance & Restructuring segments.

The consensus estimate for Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 162 million, indicating growth of 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for Strategic Communications revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 71 million, indicating 4.4% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for Technology revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 80 million, indicating 1.3% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Corporate Finance & Restructuring revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 254 million, indicating growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for adjusted EPS stands at $1.67, indicating a 4% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FTI Consulting this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

