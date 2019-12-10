FTI Consulting (FCN) Teams Up With Brainspace for e-discovery

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced that it has entered into a technology partnership with Brainspace, a data analytics platform for investigations, e-discovery, intelligence mining and compliance.

The partnership will help FTI Technology’s professionals to lower the cost of discovery and accelerate case strategy development by utilizing Brainspace’s capabilities like concept search, communication analysis, phrase detection, thread analysis, duplicate detection and email threading, continuous multimodal learning, predictive coding, multi-language support and third-party integration.

FTI Consulting’s Technology segment has launched a set of managed e-discovery services using capabilities of Brainspace.

Daryl Teshima, a senior managing director within FTI Technology, stated “Brainspace has been on the leading edge of data analytics and AI for more than a decade. Its addition to our technology stack will bolster our offerings to help legal teams make faster, smarter and more accurate decisions about their data.”

Notably, FTI Consulting’s Technology segment revenues rose 0.7% year over year to $57.1 million and contributed 10% to total revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

