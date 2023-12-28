FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock Gains 26% in a Year: Here's How

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN has had an impressive run in the past year. The stock has gained 25.6%, outperforming the 24.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons Behind the Rally

FTI Consulting has a consistent track record of share buybacks. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $85.4 million, $46.1 million, and $353.6 million. Apart from instilling investors’ confidence, these initiatives positively impact earnings per share.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price

FTI Consulting, Inc. price | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Increased regulatory scrutiny and a proliferation of corporate litigation are likely to increase the demandfor FCN’s products. Additionally, structural change has become necessary in the rapidly evolving global markets as management teams look to fend off rivals, protect intellectual property rights, and transform businesses via M&A, divestiture and other restructuring activities. These developments call for its specialized skill sets and will likely boost its revenues.

FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help the company to expand its geographic footprint. FCN’s revenues rose 15% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter of 2023.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors can also consider the following other top-ranked stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating 18.7% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, wherein the bottom line beat the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%.

Broadridge BR also carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.72 and is expected to grow 10.1%.

BR beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.