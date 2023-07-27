FTI Consulting (FCN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.33, changing hands as low as $176.00 per share. FTI Consulting Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FCN's low point in its 52 week range is $140.09 per share, with $205.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.25.
