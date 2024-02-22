FTI Consulting (FCN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FTI Consulting (FCN) reported $924.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $2.28 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $829.24 million, representing a surprise of +11.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of revenue - generating professionals : 6,350 compared to the 6,595 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,350 compared to the 6,595 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring : 2,215 versus 2,318 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,215 versus 2,318 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting : 1,089 versus 1,097 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,089 versus 1,097 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology : 628 versus 642 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 628 versus 642 estimated by two analysts on average. Average billable rate per hour - Economic Consulting : $586 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $548.94.

: $586 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $548.94. Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting : 56% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.6%.

: 56% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.6%. Utilization rates of billable professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring : 61% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.1%.

: 61% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.1%. Revenues- Technology : $100.93 million compared to the $88.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year.

: $100.93 million compared to the $88.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year. Revenues- Strategic Communications : $86.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.

: $86.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%. Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring : $365.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

: $365.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%. Revenues- Economic Consulting : $206.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $175.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

: $206.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $175.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $165.47 million compared to the $160.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Shares of FTI Consulting have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

