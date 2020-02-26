FTI Consulting (FCN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN delivered mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

The stock declined 6.8% in the after-hours trading in response to the earnings miss.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of 80 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and decreased 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was negatively impacted by FX remeasurement losses, resulting from the strengthening of the British Pound and Euro against the US dollar.

Total revenues of $602.2 million beat the consensus mark by 13.6% and increased 19.3% year over year. The increase was driven by higher demand across all business segments.

Notably, FTI Consulting’s shares have gained 46.6% over the past year, significantly outperforming 19.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check the numbers in detail.

Revenues by Segment

Corporate Finance & Restructuring’srevenues increased 25.1% year over year to $181.1 million. The upside was driven by higher demand for restructuring, and business transformation and transaction services, and higher success fees. The segment contributed 32% to total revenues.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting’srevenues increased 13.8% year over year to $150.3 million. The improvement came on the back of higher demand for disputes and investigations services. The segment contributed 24% to total revenues.

Strategic Communications’ revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $66.3 million. The upside was driven by an increase in pass-through revenues and higher project-based revenues in North America and EMEA, primarily associated with corporate reputation services. The segment contributed 10% to total revenues.

Economic Consulting’s revenues increased 19.2% year over year to $153.1 million. The increase was supported by higher demand for merger and acquisition-related antitrust, and financial economics services. Higher realization for international arbitration services also drove the segment’s revenues. The segment contributed 24% to total revenues.

Technology’s revenues rose 23.5% year over year to $51.5 million. The increase was driven by higher demand for global cross-border and merger, and acquisition-related “second request” services.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.3 million, up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was driven by higher revenues across all business segments, partially offset by higher compensation associated with an increase in variable compensation, a 17.8% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FTI Consulting exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $369.4 million compared with $258.5 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $275.6 million compared with $273.1 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $141 million of net cash from operating activities and CapEx was $15 million in the quarter. It spent $28 million to repurchase 259,823 shares in the quarter.

2020 Guidance

Management expects adjusted EPS of $5.5-$6, mid-point ($5.75) of which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.72.

The company expects revenues of $2.45-$2.55 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global SPGI, NV5 Global NVEE and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global, NV5 Global and TransUnion is estimated at 10%, 20% and 12.9%, respectively.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.