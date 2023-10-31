FTI Consulting (FCN) Price Target Increased by 14.54% to 233.07

The average one-year price target for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has been revised to 233.07 / share. This is an increase of 14.54% from the prior estimate of 203.49 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 219.17 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from the latest reported closing price of 212.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTI Consulting. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCN is 0.25%, a decrease of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 43,335K shares. The put/call ratio of FCN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,765K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,411K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,261K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,145K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 77.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 574.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,066K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 5.23% over the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.