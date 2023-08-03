FTI Consulting (FCN) Price Target Decreased by 9.36% to 202.47

The average one-year price target for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has been revised to 202.47 / share. This is an decrease of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 223.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 188.87 to a high of 220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from the latest reported closing price of 175.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTI Consulting. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCN is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 42,855K shares. The put/call ratio of FCN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,819K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 120,432.17% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,477K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,259K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 38.94% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,145K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 77.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 157.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,062K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 18.83% over the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Background Information

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

