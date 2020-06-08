FTI Consulting (FCN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FTI Consulting (FCN) closed at $115.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

FCN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FCN to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $563.25 million, down 7.07% from the year-ago period.

FCN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.48% and +2.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FCN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FCN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, FCN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.41, which means FCN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

