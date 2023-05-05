FTI Consulting (FCN) Falls 2.5% Following Q1 Earnings Miss

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN declined 2.5% since the first-quarter 2023 earnings release in response to earnings missing estimates.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.34 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.8% and our estimate by 19.3%, decreasing 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $806.7 million surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4% and our estimate by 3%, rising 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The stock has gained 6.8% in the past year against the 1.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues increased 12.7% year over year to $173.4 million. The uptick was primarily driven by higher demand for investigations, data & analytics, and health solutions services.

Strategic Communications revenues increased 4.5% year over year to $73.1 million. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for corporate reputation services.

Technology revenues increased 12.6% year over year to $90.6 million. The improvement was primarily driven by higher demand for investigations and litigation services, partially offset by lower demand for information governance, and privacy & security services.

Economic Consulting revenues increased 2.2% year over year to $169.6 million. The increase can be attributed to higher demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust services and higher realization for non-M&A-related antitrust services, partially offset by lower demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services.

Corporate Finance & Restructuring revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $300 million. The uptick was primarily on higher demand for restructuring and business transformation services, partially offset by a decrease in demand for transaction services.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $78.4 million, down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 280 basis points year over year to 9.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FTI Consulting exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $238.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s $491.7 million. Long-term debt was $360.6 million compared with the $315.2 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter. FCN used $254.2 million of net cash in operating activities, whereas CapEx was $18 million.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.