FTI Consulting (FCN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.2%

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $105.05 –$131.69 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



FTI Consulting currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price

FTI Consulting, Inc. price | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Consulting Services industry is CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



