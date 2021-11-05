FTI Consulting (FCN) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2021 View

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN delivered impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Better-than-expected results impressed the market, as the stock gained 2.2% since the earnings release on Oct 28.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3% and increased 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was positively impacted by a higher operating income.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FTI Consulting, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $702.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. The uptick was driven by the positive impact of foreign currency translations, acquisition-related revenues and increased demand in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Economic Consulting segments.

Revenues by Segment

Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues increased 22% year over year to $145.3 million. The surge was primarily driven the positive impact of exchange rates, acquisition-related revenues and higher demand for investigations, disputes and health solutions services. The segment contributed 20.7% to total revenues.

Strategic Communications revenues increased 31.1% year over year to $69.4 million. The uptick can be attributed to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services, and favorable exchange rates. The segment contributed 9.9% to total revenues.

Technology revenues increased 10.4% year over year to $64.7 million. The upside resulted from higher demand for litigation, investigations, information governance services and the positive impact of exchange rates. The segment contributed 9.2% to total revenues.

Economic Consulting revenues were up 11.3% year over year to $172.5 million. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services, financial economics services and favorable exchange rates, partially offset by lower demand for M&A-related antitrust services. The segment contributed 24.6% to total revenues.

Corporate Finance & Restructuring revenues increased 5.8% year over year to $250.3 million. The uptick was mainly due to favorable exchange rates, higher demand for transactions and business transformation services, partially offset by lower demand for restructuring services. The segment contributed 35.6% to total revenues.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $100.3 million, up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily caused by higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 30 basis points year over year to 14.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FTI Consulting exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s level of $256.9 million. Long-term debt was $319.35 million compared with $391.6 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter. The company generated $196.9 million of net cash from operating activities and CapEx was $24.7 million.

Raised 2021 Guidance

FTI Consulting raised its full-year 2021 guidance.

The company now expects revenues between $2.75 billion and $2.8 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion. The midpoint of the raised guidance ($2.775 billion) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $6.50 and $6.75 compared with the previous guidance of $6.00 and $6.50, the midpoint ($6.625) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66.

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6%. The top line increased 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and rose 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1%. The top line increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.