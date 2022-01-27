FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints Senior MD for M&A and Activism

FTI Consulting, Inc. ( FCN ) yesterday announced that Patrick Tucker has joined the company as a senior managing director and Americas Head in its Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Activism practice within the Strategic Communications segment in New York.

In his new role, Tucker will be monitoring the areas related to clients facing high-stakes transactions and shareholder activism communications challenges.

Prior to this, Tucker has led Abernathy McGregor’s M&A and Activism practice. He has supervised multiple transaction assignments for organizations like Advent International, BDT & Company, Carlyle Group, Conoco Phillips, Intuit, KKR, Keurig Dr Pepper, JAB Holdings, Royalty Pharma, Repsol, Symbotic, Sanofi, Tapestry, TPG and T-Mobile.

Considering Tucker’s wide expertise across all aspects of domestic and cross-border M&A, such as interloping bidders, complex structures, antitrust litigation, foreign ownership review and shareholder challenges, his appointment should strengthen FTI Consulting’s offering across both regionally as well as globally.

Brian Kennedy, head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, stated, “His experience, expertise and successful track record in our industry make him a tremendous addition to our team as we sharpen our focus on serving clients facing complex transaction communications challenges.”

Over the past year, shares of FTI Consulting have gained 25.5%, outperforming the 34.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

