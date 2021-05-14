FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior MD in Latin America

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN recently announced the appointment of Gustavo Galizzi as a senior managing director in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In his new role, he will lead the segment in Brazil while dealing with complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, such as situations involving anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislations, like the Brazil Clean Company Act and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Previously, Mr. Galizzi worked in the Sao Paulo office of Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados. He was also the founding partner of Candido, Martins & Galizzi – CM&G, a legal boutique in Sao Paulo. He has been working with various law firms, representing clients on legal and reputational issues involving mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, private equity transactions, capital markets, investigations, corporate disputes, and arbitration.

Considering Galizzi’s nearly 15 years of experience in the legal and reputational issues industry, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like CBIZ, Inc. CBZ, Charles River Associates CRAI and Gartner IT.

Notably, Gavin Parrish, a managing director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Gustavo has built a career advising clients in Brazil and understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the local market. His appointment continues our commitment to providing clients with talent and resources in jurisdictions where they do business.”

Christopher DeSa, a managing director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “Gustavo’s experience advising clients on transactional and dispute matters in Brazil is an ideal fit for our Risk & Investigations practice.” He further added, “His combination of business and legal insights will complement our existing expertise as we support investors and companies analyzing opportunities and navigating challenges and crises in Brazil.”

