FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN recently announced the appointment of Jim Wrynn as a senior managing director in its Global Insurance Services practice. Wrynn is reuniting with FTI Consulting from NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation), wherein he was serving as a chief commercial officer and hearing officer.

Wrynn has had professional experience as an executive, attorney, regulator and advisor. He has been involved in various litigation matters, global insurance regulations, policies and standards. He serves clients by developing strategies and programs dealing with regulatory and compliance issues, capital management and optimization, strategic partner and acquisition identification, new product development, geographic expansion strategies, distribution solutions, risk financing and captive insurance formation and operation, inquiries and investigations, claims analysis, litigation, and multiple other issues globally.

Wrynn is a former New York State superintendent of insurance, monitoring the development of national and international regulations that govern the insurance industry. Wrynn also helped form the New York State Department of Financial Services, wherein he also served as the first deputy superintendent.

Considering Wrynn’s more than 35 years of professional experience in the insurance industry, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like Charles River Associates CRAI, Huron Consulting Group Inc HURN and Exponent, Inc. EXPO.

Wendy Shapss, co-leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Jim back to FTI Consulting as a part of our Global Insurance Services team. He joins during an exciting period as the insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment. His experience and expertise will provide deep insights and perspectives that support our clients’ business strategies and objectives.”

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.